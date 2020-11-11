Guyer coach Heather Van Noy has known for the past four years just how special Jordyn Williams could be.
Since she was a freshman, Williams has been on Van Noy’s varsity team. And with each passing season, she has only gotten better, flashing her potential that often leaves spectators and Van Noy alike amazed.
Van Noy has known since 2017 what caliber of player Williams is.
But on Wednesday morning, the rest of the nation found out as Williams earned arguably the most prestigious accolade available to a high school athlete. The senior was named an Under Armour All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association, becoming one of just 24 players nationwide to receive the honor.
“This is something she has been striving for since she was a sophomore,” Van Noy said. “We’re super proud of her. She’s worked super hard for this. And she’s in great company, to be quite honest.
“Only 24 kids in the entire nation are chosen for this. She had to make an impact not only in the area, region and state, but nationwide.”
You don’t have to look far to see why Williams was so deserving.
Williams is second on the team in kills this season with 152. In Tuesday night’s win over Allen, Williams put down 14 kills, blocked three shots solo, assisted on four more and made 15 digs.
For the season, Williams has tallied 20 blocks and leads the team by a wide margin in that category. Williams has also made an impressive 134 digs, a trait that Van Noy said highlights her versatility.
“As volleyball has gotten so big, people have started solidifying positions so early,” Van Noy said. “So, if you’re a middle blocker, you are only going to play front row. Or if you’re a defensive specialist, you’re only going to play back row. But Jordyn, offers all of that in one package.”
Although Williams is listed as a 6-2 middle blocker, she rarely leaves the court, playing in nearly all of Van Noy’s rotations.
Last season, she was a key piece of the Lady Wildcats’ team that advanced to the region final for the first time in school history. This year, she has helped Guyer go on an eight-game winning streak, including Tuesday’s victory over Allen.
The Lady Wildcats are 10-4 overall and 9-2 in District 5-6A play and will close out the regular season on Friday before embarking on another postseason run.
And Williams will once again be helping lead the charge.
“[Williams] is very dynamic in the front row,” Van Noy said. “She’s our best blocker. And, she’s very dynamic in the back row. With her height and incredible length, she’s able to get up balls that other kids can’t. And she’s one of our best serve-receive passers. She’s just so incredibly gifted. For her to be able to do that at 6-2 and be so athletic, we are very blessed with that.”