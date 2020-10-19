You can try to catch Brynn Brown if you can. But you likely won’t have much luck.
The Guyer senior and recent North Carolina commit made national history on Saturday when she won the North Texas Circuit meet at South Lakes Park in Denton with a time of 16 minutes, 13.52 seconds. With that blistering time, DyeStat.com is reporting that Brown became the first high school female cross country runner to run under 16:20 in a 5-kilometer race more than once in the same season.
She also ran 16:19.81 in a meet on Oct. 3 at McKinney Evans Middle School.
DyeStat also reported that Brown is the only high school female runner with three sub-16:20 5K races in her career. Incidentally, the national record belongs to Katelyn Tuohy, who ran 16:06.87 in 2018.
One of the top runners in the country, Brown was courted by a bevy of prestigious programs, including Notre Dame, Oregon, Arkansas, Duke and North Carolina. Earlier this summer, she was named the Gatorade Texas Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year for 2019-20. As a sophomore, Brown won the Class 6A title in the 3,200 with a time of 10:09.91. Earlier that season in cross country, she was the 6A runner-up.