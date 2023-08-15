Enabled Guyer logo

Four straight trips to at least the state semifinals later, Guyer’s football program has made deep playoff runs look routine.

Guyer's 2023 Schedule

Date Opponent Time
Aug. 25 at Rockwall-Heath 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 Aledo 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 at Lancaster 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 at Prosper* 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 Little Elm* 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 at McKinney Boyd* 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 Braswell* 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Allen* 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 McKinney* 7 p.m.
Nov. 2 at Prosper Rock Hill* 7 p.m.
District 5-6A*

