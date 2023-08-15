Four straight trips to at least the state semifinals later, Guyer’s football program has made deep playoff runs look routine.
The Wildcats aim to continue that streak this fall and continue pursuing their third state championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013. They will have to do so after the loss of a sizable and star-studded senior class, though.
Guyer loses more than half of its 50 lettermen from last fall, including 15 of 22 starters with no more than four returning on either side of the ball.
Replacing the likes of Gatorade National Player of the Year Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), Peyton Bowen (Oklahoma) and Ryan Yaites (LSU) will be no small task, not to mention a host of other crucial departures.
As the Wildcats continue filling the holes left by that senior class, Guyer head coach Reed Heim is embracing the process.
“I don’t want us to be outcome-oriented. I want us to be process-based,” Heim said. “That time is coming; it’ll all wash out in the end, but let’s focus on us and on how we can get better each week.
“Everybody’s tired of saying, ‘Hey, what are you going to do when these other guys are gone?’ They’re ready to be their own team.”
Guyer's 2023 Schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Aug. 25
at Rockwall-Heath
7 p.m.
Sept. 1
Aledo
7 p.m.
Sept. 8
at Lancaster
7 p.m.
Sept. 15
at Prosper*
7 p.m.
Sept. 22
Little Elm*
7 p.m.
Sept. 29
at McKinney Boyd*
7 p.m.
Oct. 13
Braswell*
7 p.m.
Oct. 20
at Allen*
7 p.m.
Oct. 27
McKinney*
7 p.m.
Nov. 2
at Prosper Rock Hill*
7 p.m.
District 5-6A*
Star power
Despite losing headliners like Arnold, Yaites and Bowen, the Wildcats still bring back plenty of highly regarded players.
Senior defensive back Eli Bowen returns after suffering an injury in the opening round of last year’s playoffs, before which he notched 29 tackles, six pass breakups, two forced fumbles and recoveries and three total touchdowns. He is a key cornerstone of a defensive backfield that lost several players to the collegiate ranks.
Senior offensive lineman Willie Goodacre, who committed to Syracuse this summer, is set to anchor the offensive line after earning first-team all-area honors last year. Senior wide receiver Josiah Martin, a Boston College pledge, returns as well after posting 60 catches for 878 yards and nine touchdowns.
That trio are among several players providing a foundation for the Wildcats to build from.
Team strength
Guyer’s defensive line is poised to be one of the team’s strengths this fall as it brings back several key contributors.
Senior Ivan Pena is the biggest departure from the unit after earning all-district and all-area honors a season ago. Pena racked up 55 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries as a consistent force upfront.
While replacing him will be difficult, returning senior Pelumi Olanipekun will go a long way in that regard. Olanipekun, a fellow all-area honoree, poured in 74 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, six sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two blocked field goals as a disruptor on the interior.
He will be joined by highly regarded junior Xavier Ukponu, who has earned a plethora of Power Five scholarship offers this summer. Fellow junior Matt Desantes is another player to watch upfront, while touted freshman Zane Rowe is also worth keeping an eye on.
Those players could help set the tone for the defense, particularly on the back end, where Yaites, Peyton Bowen, Brenden Bradshaw and Anthony Benford are among the key departures. Seniors Max Hornsby and Alexis Alvarez and junior Kaedyn Cobbs are among the players who could emerge on the back end alongside key returners Eli Bowen and Caleb Rowe.
Area of concern
First and foremost among the concerns for Guyer is how to replace a program staple at quarterback in Arnold.
The two-time all-area MVP led the Wildcats to the 6A DII state title game in 2021 and the state semifinals in 2022. As a senior, he racked up 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns through the air alongside 921 yards and 24 scores on the ground.
A two-man battle to succeed him continues this fall as senior Logan McLaughlin and junior Isaac Harney jockey for the job. McLaughlin completed 7 of 12 passes for 127 yards last year as Guyer’s backup quarterback, while Harney played on the junior varsity.
How well the eventual signal-caller meshes with a talented core of skill players will be a key factor in determining the team’s ceiling.
“When I got the job, I was basically handed over the keys to a supercar,” Heim said. “Here it is, here’s your offense; it’s ready to go. This year it’s different, but it’s exciting as a coach, especially a young head football coach, just to see those guys as we sort this out and put this team together.
“You want to be playing your best football in the playoffs. This team has a chance to be playing its best football late in district and early in the playoffs for sure.”
Game of the year
After presenting the Wildcats with their toughest test of district play last fall, Prosper looks set to once again be one of the top challengers in District 5-6A.
Guyer held off the Eagles 23-6 in last year’s district opener, its lowest-scoring effort of the season. Prosper went on to fall in the 6A DI state semifinals to eventual state champion Duncanville, while the Wildcats met their end in the same round of the playoffs against 6A DII state champion DeSoto.
The two teams are each ranked among 6A’s preseason top 15 squads by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football with Guyer coming in at No. 9, five spots ahead of No. 14 Prosper.
When the Wildcats and Eagles again clash early in the season this fall, it will present an important opportunity for either team to take an early lead in the district. Guyer could take a key step in its district title defense with a win over a Prosper squad that should once again be formidable.
