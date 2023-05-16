Guyer has put plenty of new faces in key spots during this year's spring practice.
The Wildcats are wrapping up their last week of spring ball without a star-studded senior class that sent several players on to the collegiate ranks. Similarly to fellow local powers Ryan and Argyle, that reality provides an opportunity for other players to begin stepping up in their stead this spring.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down some key spring storylines for Guyer, along with a few tidbits from Monday’s practice.
Next generation emerges
Not many programs across the state, and perhaps even the nation, are losing quite as much top-end star power as Guyer has seen depart in this past year's senior class.
Star quarterback Jackson Arnold, the Gatorade National Player of the Year, is off to Oklahoma, as is highly touted defensive back Peyton Bowen after a whirlwind recruitment. Fellow defensive back Ryan Yaites heads for LSU, leading wide receiver Landon Sides is set to join North Texas and tight end Si Stovall is off to Louisiana-Monroe.
Those are just the headliners among a strong senior class, leaving plenty of holes to fill ahead of the upcoming season. The good news for Guyer is it has several key returners poised to anchor the team through what it hopes will be merely a reload.
Wide receiver Josiah Martin, defensive back Eli Bowen and defensive linemen Pelumi Olanipekun and Xavier Ukponu are among the team's top returners this season. The four often led their respective positional drills at Monday's practice, setting the tone for others in leading by example.
Those and other leaders will look to help integrate a group full of less-experienced players into Guyer's latest contender come the fall.
"For us, it's a lot of new faces," Guyer coach Reed Heim said. "We're replacing guys who are front page guys, who you've heard about and known about for a long time. What a great opportunity for the guys who have waited their turn, who have busted their tail in offseason, to give them an opportunity to show up and shine."
Living on the edge
As spring practice winds toward its close, Heim said he feels good about how he has seen younger players step up thus far.
The main emphasis has been development in the trenches along with building a rhythm between the quarterback and skill position players on offense. Heim's overarching principle for the spring, however, has been on his players' mentality.
"We're trying to find guys who are going to play on the edge," Heim said. "There's that fine line of being out of control and just being safe. You have to get out of your comfort zone.
"For guys to step up and replace however many stars wherever they're replacing them, they just have to find a way to get better every day and live on the edge. If we can find that, then we'll be just fine on both sides of the ball."
Some new faces on the coaching staff should help Heim do just that.
A pair of Guyer's assistant coaches moved on to head coaching positions this spring in offensive coordinator Jordan Johnson and linebackers coach Mike Loveless. Johnson took over as the head football coach at Friendswood High, his alma mater, while Loveless is the new athletic director and football coach at Italy High.
Heim elevated wide receivers coach Blake Joseph to serve as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in Johnson's place. He also brought in Brandon Rushing to coach outside linebackers and Guyer alumnus Austin Luna to coach wide receivers.
"Anytime you get hired away to be a head coach, it's a testament to the program here," Heim said. "With that opportunity, we're going to be very, very diligent about who we ask to be part of our program.
"The guys who are replacing Coach Johnson and Coach Loveless are really, really good guys. Each of them brings something different than who they're replacing, but I think it's going to make our program better."
Practice tidbits
- With Arnold gone from the quarterbacks room, soon-to-be senior Logan McLaughlin has seen plenty of reps at the spot. McLaughlin appeared in four games last season and flashed both his arm and legs during Monday's practice.
- Alongside Martin, Kegan Stelmazewski is another key returner at wide receiver. The pair each made some impressive plays during practice.
- Olanipekun, Ukponu and Matthew DeSantes all looked strong during defensive line drills as some of the position group's standouts.
- One name to know in the defensive backfield is freshman Kaedyn Cobbs, who already holds an offer from UTSA. Cobbs showed some flashes at practice and has the physical tools to become a key player for the Wildcats.
- Class of 2027 prospect Zane Rowe was in attendance for practice and looked the part of his listed 6-foot-5 frame. The soon-to-be freshman already boasts scholarship offers from Georgia, Texas A&M and Nebraska, among other programs.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.