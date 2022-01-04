It’s easy to look at Guyer and point to UNLV signee KyeRon Lindsay as the guy to slow down. But coach Grant Long has never relied on one guy. That’s certainly been the case this season, and the recipe was no different on Tuesday.
On a night where Lindsay was held to 10 points, the Wildcats looked unfazed as freshman Jeremiah Green poured in 23 and Jordan Lowery added 17 in a convincing 75-52 District 5-6A win over Allen. Overall, four players reached double figures for Guyer, which blew open a 27-all game at halftime with a 23-point third quarter.
“Any team can stop one guy,” Long said. “But if you have multiple weapons, and they’re sharing the ball with each other, then everyone does better. KyeRon is a great passer and a willing passer. He’s got shooters all around him.
“We love that [team mindset]. That’s what we’re preaching.”
The win was huge on numerous fronts. For one, it keeps Guyer (19-3, 2-0 district) unbeaten in district play. It was also the Wildcats’ 15th win over its last 16 games.
But more importantly, it shows how significant a stranglehold they may have over what is arguably a tough district slate. Green is only a freshman and led all scorers despite having just seven points at halftime. He also outdueled Allen senior and Air Force recruit Miles Gibson, who finished with 20.
With Lindsay being the focus of the Allen defense early on, Green and Lowery proved to be nearly unstoppable in the lane. Jace Wilson, playing in only his fifth game since coming over from football, added 10 points and a physical presence inside.
“We just had to focus on both ends of the court, be aggressive, try to get stops, and get easy buckets,” Green said. “It’s good because if you take one of our guys away, there are more of us out there. We’re very flexible.”
As good as Guyer did in putting this game away, it was a tie game going into halftime. Much of that was because of Gibson, who scored 19 of the Eagles’ 27 points in that stretch. This included an 11-2 run at the end of the half where he scored all of Allen’s points, including one 3-pointer.
Gibson got into foul trouble in the third quarter, however, and scored just one point the rest of the way.
Guyer quickly took advantage, extending a four-point lead to 13 going into the final eight minutes.
“I thought defensively that we were still pretty good in the first half,” Long said. “We just missed a bunch of really easy ones, didn’t finish, and weren’t focused. I thought in the second half that we looked much more locked in on both ends of floor. We’ll take every district win. They’re a good team. We’re happy to be 2-0.”
Lady Wildcats struggle early in loss to Allen
The Guyer Lady Wildcats drilled the first 3-pointer of the game in Tuesday’s district showdown with Allen only to be held to four points for the remainder of the half en route to a brutal 57-22 loss.
Raimi McCrary led Allen with 16 points while teammates Maria Dicenta and Alexis Cortez chipped in 13 apiece. As a result, the Lady Eagles built a 27-point lead by halftime and briefly extended that lead to 29 going into the fourth quarter. It was Guyer’s fourth straight loss to open District 5-6A play.
“I didn’t feel like we gave our best showing today,” Guyer coach Aimee Kilgore said. “We never got it going.”
After losing by a combined 10 points to McKinney and Prosper in its first two district games, Guyer has now suffered back-to-back lopsided losses. This includes a 59-33 loss to Braswell. The loss to Allen felt much worse. After falling behind 3-0, the Lady Eagles rattled off 29 straight points before Guyer scored its next basket with 3:02 left in the first half.
A bright spot for Guyer was junior guard Raina Akbar, who scored 11 points – including three 3-pointers.
“It’s going to come down who plays harder. We have to play harder than that,” Kilgore said. “We graduated quite a few from last year, but we do have returners. It’s just a process. We have so much potential — we’re just trying to figure it out.”
STEVE GAMEL can be reached at 469-360-3611 and via Twitter at @NewspaperSteve.