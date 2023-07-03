Guyer's Jeremiah Green is ranked among the nation's top basketball players after 247Sports released its latest rankings for the class of 2025.
Ahead of his junior year, Green is ranked as the 56th-best player nationally in his class after the publication recently expanded its rankings to the top 125 players in the class. He comes in as the fourth-highest ranked player from Texas and the eighth-highest ranked point guard in the class.
Green's recruitment has continued to pick up steam this summer after he posted a strong sophomore season for the Wildcats.
The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals per game for the campaign. He was named District 5-6A's Most Valuable Player along with taking home first team all-area honors and a Texas Association of Basketball Coaches all-region nod.
The 2021-22 All-Area Co-Newcomer of the Year holds scholarships offers from Texas, Houston, Alabama and Kansas State, among other programs. He will have a chance to build on that interest this coming school year alongside fellow touted recruit Jordan Lowery, who shared the 2021-22 All-Area Co-Newcomer of the Year honors with Green.
The pair represent two key returners for a Wildcats team that reached the playoffs last season.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.