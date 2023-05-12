COPPELL — The Guyer Wildcats completed their area round sweep of the Arlington Martin Warriors on Friday by a score of 10-1 behind Brad Pruett’s complete game on the mound.
After a defensive first four innings, Guyer broke it open by scoring three runs in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, leaving no doubt they would finish the series.
The game started slowly as both teams went down in order in the first inning. Then, Guyer shortstop Lane Allen worked a full count before walking to open the second and Pruett began his day at the plate with a triple off the center field wall to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
Martin put a couple of runners on base in the home half of the second inning, but Pruett — an Oklahoma signee — struck out two more to get out of the jam still leading.
After a quick third inning that saw both teams go down in order, Martin’s Logan Myers hit a long home run to left field to leave the game tied through four innings. The Wildcats were quick to respond as Jack Cagianello and Hawk Bowers both hit infield singles, setting up a three-run home run by Caleb Cowan to take a 4-1 lead.
After a quick defensive inning, Guyer started off strong in the sixth with two quick doubles. Pruett came back to the plate and collected an RBI on a groundout. Hawk Bowers then knocked in two more with a home run, making the score 7-1 after six innings of play.
The Wildcats added three more in the seventh with an RBI triple from Isaac Berrones, who then scored on a sacrifice fly. Asher Martinez then knocked in Lane Allen for the tenth run. Pruett struck out two more, including the final batter, to solidify the sweep and send Guyer on to the third round.
The Wildcats will now face the Dallas Jesuit Rangers in the next round, with series details to be determined.
