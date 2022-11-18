Jackson Arnold run
Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) breaks the tackle of Highland Park defender Kyle Carlson (99) during their playoff game at The Star Friday, November 18, 2022, in Frisco, Texas.

FRISCO — At halftime of Guyer's playoff showdown with Highland Park, it looked to be anyone's game. That quickly changed as the Wildcats opened the second half with 28 unanswered points to take a 63-42 win over the Scots.

Ahmed Yussuf run Highland Park game
Guyer running back Ahmed Yussuf (30) runs through the Highland Park defense for a touchdown during their playoff game Friday, November 18, 2022, at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Sutton Lee catch
Highland Park's Weston Giese (8) tries to hold on to Guyer's Sutton Lee (8) during their playoff game at The Star Friday, November 18, 2022, in Frisco, Texas.

