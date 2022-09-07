Guyer running back Ahmed Yussuf (30) breaks through the line for a long gain during the team's season opener against Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats are set to face Lancaster on Thursday in their final contest before opening district play.
Having picked up a pair of blowout wins to start its season, Guyer is set for one more nondistrict challenge this week before entering the gauntlet that is District 5-6A.
Convincing wins over Rockwall-Heath and Aledo led the Wildcats to their latest test against Lancaster, the No. 8-ranked Class 5A Division I team in the state. Guyer hosts the Tigers a week after they handled defending 5A Division II state champion South Oak Cliff 21-3.
It makes for a fascinating matchup set for a 7 p.m. kickoff Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. As both sides continue preparing for district play, the Wildcats’ focus is on continued improvement ahead of their competitive district slate.
“Through the first two weeks we have done some really, really good things,” coach Reed Heim said. “Our guys are playing hard, I saw that especially last week. Our mindset was to get ready to go play on the road, and I thought our guys did a really good job with that.
“I’m absolutely proud of them, they’ve done a great job. [We’re] just at that point like, we need to do whatever it takes to be the best team we can be.”
In taking on Lancaster, Guyer will face a defense that has allowed just three total points through its first two games. The Tigers shut out Dallas Skyline 25-0 in their season opener before knocking off South Oak Cliff.
While neither Skyline nor South Oak Cliff boasts a particularly prolific offense so far this season, Lancaster’s defense could still present some challenges for Guyer. It’s a unit anchored by four-star safety Corian Gipson, defensive back Dwight Jones Jr. and linebacker Noah Boulieu, who holds multiple FBS offers.
The Tigers’ strength in the secondary in particular could present a challenge to the Wildcats’ receiving corps.
Led by five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, Guyer’s passing game has found plenty of success through the season’s first two games. Wide receiver Landon Sides leads the team with 11 catches for 224 yards and four touchdowns while receiver Josiah Martin has added 10 catches for 148 yards and two scores.
How well the Wildcats can establish that passing game against Lancaster’s sturdy defensive backfield could be key in deciding the contest.
“[Lancaster] feels like they can run with most receivers. They aren’t afraid to load the box and challenge you on the perimeter,” Heim said. “Any time you do that, our guys on the perimeter need to show up and they need to play well.”
Then on the offensive side, the Tigers have leaned on an efficient attack in a pair of low-scoring contests. They posted just 295 yards of total offense in their opener against Skyline while distributing the load among myriad running backs and receivers.
Wideout Ti’Erick Martin then emerged to make the difference against South Oak Cliff, tallying six catches for 165 yards and two of Lancaster’s three touchdowns in the contest.
Locking down Martin and the rest of the Tigers’ passing game, which has been led by two different quarterbacks in JaQuavius Pipkin and Carter Jones, will be key to Guyer’s chances of success. Having three four-star recruits in the defensive backfield certainly will not hurt its chances to do so.
“They’ve got some good athletes out there,” Heim said. “They’re trying to figure out their quarterback situation — got two young guys but they’re both very capable. They’re a pretty good outfit and they have an expectation of winning just like we do.”
How those matchups play out on the field Thursday remains to be seen. Coming off a pair of impressive blowout victories, Guyer will aim to avoid complacency and head into district play on a high note.
The bottom line for the Wildcats — as with just about every high school football team this time of year — is continuing to iron out all the kinks before reaching the games that matter most.
“It’s our last chance to do it before the games start really counting in the ledger of do you make the playoffs or do you not,” Heim said. “Whatever the things are we haven’t done great, let’s clean those up and challenge ourselves to be better in those areas so we can get our minds right for district play.”
