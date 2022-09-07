Guyer-Lancaster advance img
Guyer running back Ahmed Yussuf (30) breaks through the line for a long gain during the team's season opener against Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats are set to face Lancaster on Thursday in their final contest before opening district play.

 Al Key/DRC

Having picked up a pair of blowout wins to start its season, Guyer is set for one more nondistrict challenge this week before entering the gauntlet that is District 5-6A.

Convincing wins over Rockwall-Heath and Aledo led the Wildcats to their latest test against Lancaster, the No. 8-ranked Class 5A Division I team in the state. Guyer hosts the Tigers a week after they handled defending 5A Division II state champion South Oak Cliff 21-3.

