Landon Sides juke
Buy Now

Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides (7) breaks loose from an Allen tackler during a game earlier this season. Sides and the Wildcats take on Highland Park in a second-round playoff matchup this week.

 Al Key/DRC

A pair of undefeated, state-ranked foes squaring off at Ford Center at The Star with their seasons on the line.

Guyer's Friday night showdown with Highland Park has all the makings of one of the most compelling high school football matchups in the state this week.

Jackson Arnold run
Buy Now

Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) runs through the Marcus defense during their playoff game last week. Arnold and the Wildcats take on Highland Park this week with their season on the line once again.
Peyton Bowen interception return
Buy Now

Guyer defensive back Peyton Bowen (22) returns an interception for a touchdown earlier this season. Bowen and the Wildcats look to keep their season alive Friday with a win over Highland Park.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Recommended for you