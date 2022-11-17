A pair of undefeated, state-ranked foes squaring off at Ford Center at The Star with their seasons on the line.
Guyer's Friday night showdown with Highland Park has all the makings of one of the most compelling high school football matchups in the state this week.
The No. 6 Wildcats (11-0) are set to take on the 16th-ranked Scots (11-0), pitting two of the area's traditional football powers against one another. The two teams have won five combined state championships in the last decade with Guyer winning its two titles in 2012 and 2013 while Highland Park took home three straight from 2016-2018.
Now, they face off in the second round of the Class 6A Division II playoffs, each needing a win to continue their pursuit of another state title.
"They're the best-coached team, arguably the best team that we've played this year," Guyer coach Reed Heim said. "It should be a great football game. Our guys are fired up about it."
The teams share some similarities, particularly on the offensive side with each boasting one of the Dallas area's top quarterbacks.
Guyer's Jackson Arnold, an Oklahoma commit, ranks fifth among all 6A passers in the area with 2,567 passing yards this year. Arnold has been efficient as well in completing 68.2% of his passes for 29 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Brennan Storer has seen plenty of success himself as the Scots' signal caller, coming in just ahead of Arnold in fourth with 2,698 passing yards. Storer has totaled a 64.9% completion rate, 32 touchdown passes and just two interceptions.
Finding ways to slow Storer and Highland Park's passing game down will be critical to the Wildcats' chances Friday night.
Losing starting cornerback Eli Bowen to a season-ending injury in last week's game makes that tougher, but Notre Dame commit Peyton Bowen and LSU pledge Ryan Yaites remain as anchors in the defensive backfield with others expected to step up.
"It's next man up mentality," Peyton Bowen said. "We can't do anything about it now. We just have to keep kicking, keep pushing and do our thing.
"We have a target on our backs. They want to come beat us and we can't let them do that."
Then on the offensive side, Guyer will lean on a unit that has found different means of success throughout the season. Arnold has shouldered plenty of the load in the passing game, but the run game has also come through in key moments.
In the Wildcats' 23-6 win over Prosper — their closest contest so far this fall — the Eagles focused their efforts on slowing down Arnold and did so to great effect in limiting him to a 44% completion rate, 72 passing yards, one touchdown and an interception.
Running backs Trey Joyner and Ahmed Yussuf stepped up to lead the attack, combining to post 42 carries for 232 yards and two scores in the game. They have been key factors in the offense throughout the season with Joyner at 786 yards and 11 touchdowns while Yussuf has 503 yards and five scores.
While Arnold's exploits often grab the headlines, continued balance could be key to Guyer's offensive success against a Highland Park defense that has allowed just 13.6 points per game.
"That balance is honestly overlooked," Arnold said. "That's a huge part of our success and the offense, just being able to balance everything to help push us forward each game."
Another noteworthy storyline heading into the game comes on the coaching side.
After leading Guyer to a 2020 state semifinal appearance and the state championship game in 2021, former coach Rodney Webb retired from coaching and became the new athletic director at Highland Park. Webb originally hired Heim as his defensive coordinator with Heim taking over as head coach after his departure.
"Rodney did a great job here," Heim said. "Very, very fortunate that he hired me here two years ago, or really almost three now, so that I could be part of the program.
"It'll be great to see him. You still see some of his fingerprints on the team."
When the two teams square off on Friday night, though, all that will matter is which one advances to the next round of the playoffs. After seeing deep playoff runs end just short of a state title each of the last three years, the Wildcats are hungry to break through this time around.
"The job's not finished," Peyton Bowen said. "We have to keep going, keep pushing. We can't lose again. I don't want to go home sad, I want to go out with a ring like I came here to do."