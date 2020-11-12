The word of the week for Guyer coach Rodney Webb is opportunity.
As his team gets ready to take on Class 6A No. 4 Allen, which has won 79-straight regular season games, Webb knows a tall task awaits them.
The Wildcats are 0-4 all-time against the Eagles. Guyer’s last meeting against Allen did not go particularly well, either, as the Eagles cruised to a 45-7 win back in 2017.
And, if that weren’t enough, Allen has never lost a game inside the friendly confines of Eagle Stadium, its massive home field cathedral.
Webb knows all of these gaudy statistics.
But he also knows No. 11 Guyer is more than equipped to come out of Friday’s game with a victory — and capitalize on its plethora of opportunities.
“Our opportunity this Friday is to put ourselves in the driver seat to win a district championship,” Webb said. “We have an opportunity to beat Allen on its home field and give them their first home loss in the history of that stadium. And it’s an opportunity to send a message to the rest of the state.
“That’s what I told our kids. That’s the narrative for this week.”
The Wildcats have not won a district title in six years, with its last league championship coming in 2014.
Although there are still two games remaining in the regular season after this week, Friday’s matchup is essentially a de-facto district title game.
Guyer (5-1, 3-0) and Allen (4-0, 2-0) are both undefeated in district play.
For the Wildcats to unseat the Eagles and bring home that elusive hardware, Guyer will have to hand Allen its first loss since 2012.
The Eagles won the state title that year, but their lone loss of the season came on Sept. 28 when they fell to Coppell 27-24 in overtime.
Allen has not lost a regular season game since, but Webb said that doesn’t change the fact Guyer is still expecting to win.
“Psychologically, when a team steps on the field, and they truly believe in their heart of hearts that they’re going to win the game, that is a lot of the battle,” Webb said. “And I think you have two programs that when they step on the field, they believe they’re going to win. That’s where the great games are born, I think. That’s going to be the case Friday night. There’s no question in my mind that the Guyer Wildcats are taking the field expecting to win the game.”
Allen is led on offense by quarterback General Booty, who has completed 45-of-68 passes for 794 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
The Eagles are averaging 52.8 points per game this season.
Allen has been known for producing standout quarterbacks over the years, most notably Kyler Murray, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft and the current starting quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals.
“Just watching him on film, he’s a good operator,” Webb said. “They always seem to have a guy like that. He can run. He can extend plays. He’s a really sharp passer and appears to have a really good command of the offense. He’s just what you’ve come to expect watching an Allen quarterback. He’s an impressive player and makes them go.”
A win for Guyer on Friday would be historic for a number of reasons.
The Wildcats are primed for a golden opportunity to accomplish several firsts — but to get there, Guyer will have to take care of business in one of the most hostile environments in the state.
[Allen] is undefeated [at home] for a reason,” Webb said. “They just haven’t lost much at all, but they’ve been even better at home. They have a huge home field advantage. Defending home field is important to them. We’re going to get their best shot, for sure.”