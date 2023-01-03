Coming off its fourth straight trip to the state semifinals, Guyer High's football program earned national attention Tuesday with four representatives at the Under Armour All-America Game.
Former Guyer players Peyton Bowen, Ryan Yaites and Jackson Arnold were all chosen to be part of Team Speed for the game, while Guyer head coach Reed Heim was selected as the team's coach. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. CT Tuesday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.
The annual game gathers more than 100 of the nation's top high school football players to spend a week in Orlando competing against one another.
The four combined to lead Guyer on its latest deep playoff run this fall, earning a No. 6 ranking in Class 6A throughout the regular season. The Wildcats went undefeated up until falling 47-28 to eventual state champion DeSoto in the state semifinal round.
Arnold, a five-star quarterback recruit who signed with Oklahoma, pulled the strings for Guyer's offense each of the last two seasons. He racked up 3,476 passing yards for 33 touchdowns while rushing for 921 yards and 24 scores.
Bowen and Yaites featured as standout defensive backs in one of the top secondaries in the state among three players rated as four-star recruits or better.
Bowen made his mark defensively and on special teams with touchdowns coming on both interceptions and returns. Yaites was a stalwart of the defensive backfield, shifting from safety to cornerback when Eli Bowen, Peyton's brother, went out with a season-ending injury in their first-round playoff game.
A wild recruitment saw Bowen commit to Notre Dame, then flip his commitment to Oregon on national signing day before finally joining Arnold in signing with Oklahoma the next day. Yaites remained steadfast in his April commit to LSU, signing with the Tigers among five Guyer players to ink when the early signing period opened.
Heim helped continue Guyer's tradition of deep playoff runs in his first year as head coach. He was previously the defensive coordinator for two years under former coach Rodney Webb, taking over after Webb left to become the athletic director at Highland Park.
