Last spring, Guyer had punched its ticket to the playoffs with only a few district matches left when the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Soccer, along with the rest of spring sports, remained in limbo for several weeks until the UIL finally decided to cancel the remainder of the season.
The Lady Wildcats were 12-3-4 overall and 7-2-3 in league play. They were peaking at the right time and had earned a postseason berth — but never got a chance to finish their season.
It has been nearly 10 months since Guyer’s 2020 campaign was called off, and on Tuesday, the Lady Wildcats will take their first step back toward reaching the playoffs when they host McKinney in the District 5-6A opener at 7:30 p.m.
“There are new faces and it’s a new team, but for so many kids, missing the end of last year was missing their first playoff experience,” Guyer coach Mandy Hall said. “They had earned it. We had so many kids who were going to walk into it for the first time, and then they didn’t. There have been no guarantees. It’s been a long time coming.”
Guyer has already started its 2021 season strong and, through nine games, sports a 4-3-2 record. The Lady Wildcats beat former district bunkmate Keller Timber Creek 2-0 last week in their final nondistrict match.
But after realignment last February, Guyer now must contend with the likes of Allen, McKinney Boyd and Prosper in the new-look 5-6A. Each of those teams are ranked in the Top 25 of the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A poll, with Prosper being the No. 1 team in the state.
“Our district is very talented,” Hall said. “It’s full of schools that are bigger than us population-wise, but also just rich with soccer talent. I think our girls are excited for the challenge. We’ve done a lot the past three years, but we’re still underestimated most of the time. I think what we’re really leaning on heavily is our senior class and senior leadership.”
One of those seniors is Olivia Ramirez, who has already found the back of the net five times this season to go along with two assists.
Guyer also has three other key seniors in Hailey Lander and Gabi Placke, who are Lousiana-Lafayette signees, and North Texas signee Marina Vera — although Placke is out for the season with a torn ACL.
With so many elite teams in 5-6A, the Lady Wildcats know the importance of starting district play with a win on Tuesday night against McKinney.
And for Guyer to do that, Hall said two items in particular will be critical.
“I think [the key] is going to be consistency,” Hall said. “We’ve been on a bit of a roller coaster. Friday night we’ll play amazing, and then we’ll turn around on Saturday, and it’s like an entirely different team. And we have to finish our chances. We’re getting 10 shots a game and scoring one. We have to be a lot more disciplined in front of the goal to put the ball in the back of the net.”