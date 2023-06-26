Guyer's Willie Goodacre
Guyer offensive lineman Willie Goodacre (66) celebrates with running back Ahmed Yussuf after a touchdown during a game last season.

 Jacob McCready/For the DRC

Guyer offensive lineman Willie Goodacre became the latest local player to solidify his collegiate home Monday when he committed to Syracuse.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, the rising senior is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ranked among the top 200 recruits in Texas for his class. Goodacre previously narrowed his recruitment down to a top six of Arizona State, Tulane, UC-Berkley, Houston, Kansas and Syracuse in early June.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

