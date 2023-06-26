Guyer offensive lineman Willie Goodacre became the latest local player to solidify his collegiate home Monday when he committed to Syracuse.
Listed at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds, the rising senior is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ranked among the top 200 recruits in Texas for his class. Goodacre previously narrowed his recruitment down to a top six of Arizona State, Tulane, UC-Berkley, Houston, Kansas and Syracuse in early June.
Goodacre's final decision came down to the Orange and the Jayhawks after taking official visits to both schools, according to his 247Sports profile.
Goodacre has been a key figure along the Wildcats' offensive line since his sophomore year, when he made the move over from the defensive line. He was a first team all-area selection last year after helping pave the way for a potent Wildcats offense that posted more than 6,000 yards last season behind star quarterback Jackson Arnold.
With Arnold gone but a few key skill position players returning, Goodacre looks poised to once again play a pivotal part in a stout offensive unit.
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.