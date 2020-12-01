COPPELL — Momentum inside the Coppell High School gym shifted back and forth like a pendulum on Tuesday night.
A spot in the region final was on the line, and neither Guyer nor Haslet Eaton were ready to go home. After splitting the first four sets, the Lady Wildcats and Lady Eagles headed to a decisive fifth frame to decide the winner.
And, like they had done all game, neither refused to back down. Eaton jumped out to an 8-4 lead in the fifth set before Guyer made a 7-0 run to take an 11-8 lead.
By this point, the gloves were off.
"The energy in the gym was so fickle," Guyer coach Heather Van Noy said. "It just shifted after every point. Never at one point in the game did I think we had it. But I didn't think we didn't have it, either. I think we were evenly matched teams. The energy in the gym was huge, and it shifted back and forth the entire night."
Eaton made a quick 4-0 push of its own to level the game at 11-11, and after both teams used their final timeouts, the Lady Wildcats and Lady Eagles found themselves tied at 13-13.
But this time, the momentum pendulum had swung back in favor of Eaton for good, as the Lady Eagles knocked off Guyer 22-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17, 15-13 to win the Class 6A Region I semifinal.
Eaton's win also denied Guyer of a berth in the region final for what would have been the second-straight year.
"When you're up against a team that's evenly matched with you, that's just some great volleyball," Van Noy said. "And it makes it fun. Yes, I love winning, but I love competing. And that's more important to me. Tonight was about competing. And I think that's what we did. The chips just didn't fall for us tonight."
After falling into a quick 5-3 hole in the first set, Guyer went on a 13-3 run to seize control.
The Lady Wildcats never relinquished that lead and went on to go up 1-0 in the match.
But Eaton, like they did all night, had an answer. The Lady Eagles came roaring back to take the second set, and then Guyer promptly won the third.
With its back against the wall, Eaton effectively dominated the fourth frame, leading nearly wire-to-wire to force a winner-take-all fifth set.
Guyer ended the match with 23 hitting errors and posted a hitting percentage of just 0.131, two stats Van Noy said made a difference in the outcome.
"[Eaton] did a really good job of powering through our block," Van Noy said. "We were just reacting, instead of anticipating what was happening. That one step makes a huge difference in a five-set game."
Guyer will graduate nine seniors from this team which went a combined 49-15 over the past two years.
Of those nine seniors, the Lady Wildcats will lose Kentucky signee and All-American Jordyn Williams, as well as Alabama signee Brooke Slusser.
In their final game in a Guyer uniform, Williams made nine kills and seven blocks. Slusser put down nine kills, dished out 19 assists and made 18 digs.
And, as Van Noy put it, that duo in particular helped shape the Lady Wildcats' program for generations to come.
"They definitely left a legacy," Van Noy said. "Guyer volleyball is better because of them. Not just their dynamic volleyball playing and athleticism, but their leadership. Those two have been on varsity with me for four years. And we've grown together. I learned a lot from them, and they learned a lot from me.
"I think the most important thing at this point is they take those life lessons into college and use them."