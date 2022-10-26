Landon Sides juke
Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides (7) breaks loose from the tackle of Allen defensive back Caison Smith (16) for a long gain during the teams' game Friday, October 20, 2022, at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton, Texas.

 Al Key/DRC

After notching a landmark win over perennial power Allen last week, Guyer tangos with another of District 5-6A’s top teams Thursday night when it travels to face McKinney.

The Wildcats’ 49-7 domination of Allen marked their first-ever victory over the program in seven tries. It also put Guyer in the driver’s seat for the district championship in needing just a win over the Lions to clinch the title.

Ahmed Yussuf run vs Boyd
Guyer's Ahmed Yussuf (30) avoids a McKinney Boyd defender and makes a move for the end zone during the teams' game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex in Denton, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

