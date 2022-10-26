After notching a landmark win over perennial power Allen last week, Guyer tangos with another of District 5-6A’s top teams Thursday night when it travels to face McKinney.
The Wildcats’ 49-7 domination of Allen marked their first-ever victory over the program in seven tries. It also put Guyer in the driver’s seat for the district championship in needing just a win over the Lions to clinch the title.
Doing so will be no walk in the park against a resurgent McKinney squad that has lost just twice this fall, suffering narrow defeats to a sturdy Temple team that’s 6-3 and the aforementioned Eagles.
“When you play well against a good football team, you have to buckle your chinstrap tighter because it’s not a time to let down,” Guyer coach Reed Heim said. “It’s not a playoff game, but this is great practice for getting mentally ready for a playoff game because you’re going against a good football team followed by another good football team.”
Picking up another win would continue the Wildcats’ (8-0, 5-0 in district) torrid season in which they have defeated opponents by an average margin of 34.6 points per game. A victory would also secure their first outright district title since 2014, an achievement the two-time state runners-up over the last three years value alongside larger ambitions.
“Any time we have an opportunity to win a district [title] in a district that’s as talented as this, our guys are fired up about that,” Heim said. “But, I think if you ask every one of them, it’s about gold ball season. It’s about going to the playoffs and doing the thing this place is meant to do — play good football deep into November and December.”
A balanced offensive attack has played a key role in Guyer’s success.
The Wildcats rank fourth among Dallas-area schools in total offense with 465.5 yards per game. Of their 3,724 total yards, 2,044 are from the passing game while the other 1,680 came on the ground. That roughly 55-45 split reflects the different ways Guyer has won games this fall.
The Wildcats leaned heavily on their run game during a 23-6 win over Class 6A No. 11 Prosper in racking up 259 of their 331 yards on the ground, then knocked off No. 14 Allen behind 334 passing yards from star quarterback Jackson Arnold.
While Arnold has largely picked up where he left off from a strong junior season, the backfield has a much different look from last fall. The four leading rushers from 2021 aside from Arnold are all gone, leaving a void senior Trey Joyner has helped fill with 121 carries for 618 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Sophomore Ahmed Yussuf has also been a key contributor, though, bursting onto the scene after transferring from Braswell over the summer. He’s up to 84 carries for 420 yards and 4 touchdowns after not posting a varsity carry last fall.
Yussuf credits the chemistry built between himself, Arnold, Joyner and the offensive line as key to Guyer’s success on the ground.
“I had to work my way up that depth chart,” Yussuf said. “You just don’t get the spot, you have to work. I worked hard over the summer, over the weekends, every day. I worked hard for this spot that I’m at right now.”
Yussuf and the Wildcats face off with a McKinney offense that has been almost equally as potent this fall. Its tally of 455.3 yards of total offense per game ranks fifth among all Dallas-area 6A teams and has fueled their average of scoring 41.4 points per game.
Quarterback Keldric Luster spearheads the Lions’ offense in completing 66% of his pass attempts for 1,515 yards, 16 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions. The senior SMU pledge has distributed the wealth among five receivers with more than 180 receiving yards. He is also McKinney’s second-leading rusher with 38 carries for 305 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Luster is joined by dynamic running back Bryan Jackson, whose total of 1,167 rushing yards ranks sixth in the Dallas area. He has found the end zone 18 times on 179 carries for an average of right around a touchdown every 10 carries.
“They’re as physical up front a team as we have played all season,” Heim said. “It’ll be a game that’s won up front with our offensive line and won up front with our defensive line. It’s another one of those trench games.”
The showdown serves as yet another opportunity for Guyer to continue building toward avenging its state title game defeats over the last few years. It’s a reality the Wildcats have in mind as the regular season nears its close.
“We’re just going to keep building, building blocks to get to the state championship,” Yussuf said. “We’ll just do what we do, and we do it best.”