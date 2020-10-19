Guyer offensive lineman Knox Boyd has had plenty of big-time college offers to sift through, as well as other programs that were just beginning to vie for his services next fall. But judging by the way he was talking on Monday night, it was always going to take a monumental push to overshadow one program in particular.
Boyd, a key figure in the Wildcats’ run to the Class 6A Division II title game last December, announced Monday via his Twitter account that he has verbally committed to Will Healy’s Charlotte 49ers.
Charlotte offered the 6-5, 290-pound star in February, and the connection he built with them was the deciding factor.
He chose the 49ers over the likes of North Texas, Louisiana-Monroe and New Mexico State, among others.
“I’ve known their offensive line coach [Lee Grimes] since I was a sophomore when he was at Texas A&M. When he moved to Charlotte, I believe I was their first offensive line offer,” Boyd said. “For me, it was how much they wanted me, and how much I wanted them. They’ve wanted me for a lot longer than other schools. I haven’t had the chance to build connections [with other schools]. I like this connection and how this program is so new. I like being a part of building up this new team.
“I’m so happy right now. I finally have some closure, and I’m excited to be a part of the Niner nation.”
A two-year starter, Boyd was a key cog in the trenches for the Wildcats en route to last year’s state title game, where they eventually lost to Austin Westlake. Despite that loss, Guyer’s run was highlighted by one of the more prolific rushing attacks in Class 6A, and there hasn’t been any drop-off this season.
Through three games, Guyer (2-1) is averaging 440.6 total yards and 44 points per game.
Clearly, this is a big pickup for Charlotte, which is coming off its first winning season and a bowl game appearance in 2019. It is also a young program, and expectations are high under second-year coach Healy. The 49ers are currently 1-2, although three of their games this season have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 reasons.
“They called me a swing guy, so they can keep me at tackle or move me to guard or center,” Boyd said. “I’m happy to help the team in any way. I’ll snap and be the center, play guard or stay at tackle. Now, I get to go out [in high school games] with no worries. I don’t have to worry about anything else.”