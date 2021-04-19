Guyer junior Hayden Colson got some of the biggest news of her soccer career late last week when she was called up to the U.S. U-18 Women’s National Team camp.
And, not long after learning of her selection, Colson was having lunch with Guyer coach Mandy Hall. Except Colson, who is notoriously humble, didn’t even think to mention the news to Hall.
“I saw it online,” Hall said. “In the afternoon she was lifting with track, and I went in there and said, ‘Hayden, you weren’t going to say a thing?’
“That’s just her, though. She’s not going to talk about her accomplishments or her level. She’s just such a team player, and she’s here to be a part of the team. She’s a humble, humble kid.”
Colson said on Monday while her call-up may have initially slipped her mind, it was not lost on her just how significant it was.
“I thought it was a big deal, but I’m not the type of person to make a huge deal out of things,” Colson said. “I’ll get big news and not get super excited. I do get excited, I just forget about it some times.”
That kind of attitude is what Hall said makes Colson such a special player, and it is one of the many reasons Colson has been called up to the U-18 national team camp.
Ordinarily held in California, this year’s camp will be virtual via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Colson will join dozens of the top players from around the country on Friday in what is a step toward one day possibly playing for the women’s national team.
“U.S. soccer has national teams at various levels,” Hall explained. “They do these camps, and kids are called up to the camps. From there, they can stay in the system and be part of their camps, or they make that U-17 or U-19 team. And those teams have World Cups and all of the same things the full national teams have, just at a specific age group. It’s significant.”
Colson spent the last two years playing for the FC Dallas developmental academy and did not join Guyer’s program until this season.
But it did not take long for Colson to immediately make an impact.
In her first season with the Lady Wildcats, Colson earned District 5-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year. She assisted on two goals and was frequently given the task of marking the opposing team’s best player.
“You can’t miss her,” Hall said. “She’s such a dominant player. She was able to shut down so many key people that opponents were able to throw at us.”
Colson has spent that last several years working toward a goal of joining the national team ranks.
Now, after she takes part in the U-18 virtual camp later this week, Colson will be even closer to realizing that dream.
“It means a lot, just because I’ve been waiting for a long time,” Colson said. “It’s been a long process. To finally see things play out in my favor for everything I’ve been working for is good.”