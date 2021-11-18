At this point in the season, it doesn’t take much to get anyone at Guyer motivated about the next game. The Wildcats are one of the top teams in Class 6A, and if all goes according to plan, they fully intend to be playing for a state championship a month from now.
To get there, they'll have to fix some miscues from last week's win as they prepare to face Dallas Jesuit (10-1) in Friday's area round game at the Ford Center at the Star.
“We were epically bad in the red zone,” Guyer Coach Rodney Webb said of last week's 34-14 rout of Flower Mound in the first round. “Six trips inside the red zone and we walked away with a grand total of six points. That has to get better, and that’s a huge point of emphasis this week.
“And we had not been a bad red zone team all year. We were epically bad, and the point being is that at this point of the playoffs, you thank your lucky stars when you’re that bad in the red zone and you win.”
It’s a testament to how Guyer (10-1) has continually found ways with any to unit to make impactful plays – from five interceptions and a kickoff return for a touchdown to big plays on offense for scores.
In going up against Jesuit, Guyer faces a team that has won nine straight games by an average of 28 points a game, including three shutouts during district play and another game of holding opponents to less than seven points.
During that streak, Jesuit has done well in taking care of the ball, committing only six turnovers and outgaining opponents by 205 yards per game.
“One thing about them is that they know who they are,” Webb said. “They’ve been running the same offense for the last 10 years, so their players know the system very well.”
Jesuit is led by quarterback Gage Roy, who has completed 69% of his passes for 2,597 yards and has 27 touchdowns to just three interceptions. His No. 1 target on the year has been Hunter Krepp, who has hauled in 58 passes for 1,177 yards and 14 touchdowns.
However, it was the ground game that powered Jesuit past Arlington, 69-36, last week for a season-high 470 rushing yards – nearly 350 of those yards coming from the duo of Robert Fitzgerald (175 yards) and Jake Musso (173 yards).
The Jesuit rushing attack has gained 2,076 yards on the year, which has been by a committee approach led by Fitzgerald with 781 yards and 19 touchdowns.
For Guyer, the approach remains the same as it has been throughout the year – focus on what it does well and can control and be opportunistic on both sides of the ball.
“It’s smart this time of year not to reinvent yourself,” Webb said. “This is 15 weeks of getting better at what we do. There are no magic bullets this time of year. It’s a matter of becoming a better of ourselves.”