A combination of veteran leadership and fresh faces has helped Guyer’s girls 4x400-meter relay team make history this season.
The Lady Wildcats ran a program-record time of 3:51.12 to win the event at the area round meet, then earned a trip to Saturday’s state meet by taking gold once again at regionals.
Three seniors, a sophomore and two freshmen have combined to form the six-person crew that has experienced such success.
Freshman Kennedy Hale and seniors Sophia Day, G’Yordan Curtis and Emma Alvord took care of business at area and regionals, but sophomore Mikinley Jamison and freshman Payton Linder have also played a key part at various points in the season. The latter pair will serve as alternates for the state meet.
Mixing those seasoned seniors with some younger runners has ultimately proved to be a successful recipe for Guyer this season.
“Everyone felt like they they had to keep working together to be better,” Guyer girls track coach Trent Phelps said. “They felt a good amount of team competition, healthy [competition], that made them push that much more. When they were able to compete with each other every day, they were then able to really give their best effort in competitions.”
Guyer will look to continue that run of success when it takes the track in the state meet’s penultimate race Saturday in Austin.
First leg: Kennedy Hale
Hale, who ran the opening leg of the race at regionals, has quickly established herself as an integral part of the team in just her first year at Guyer. The freshman has been a mainstay, helping the group lower its time from 4:17.41 at a meet in February to well below the four-minute mark.
Finding her place took time, though, as Hale joined a group of seniors who had known each other since their freshman years. Over time, she has learned plenty from Day, Curtis and Alvord, building a bond with them in the process.
“The first few weeks, I was kind of quiet and didn’t really talk to anybody,” Hale said. “I think Texas Relays was the first time we really bonded. I shared a hotel room with Sophia and Emma. We’ve gotten pretty close over the past few weeks, actually.”
Second leg: Sophia Day
Hale passes the baton to Day, an experienced member of Guyer’s track and field program.
Day was one of the team’s two state qualifiers last season, taking seventh in the triple jump with a mark of 39 feet, 4.50 inches. She will have a chance to improve on that finish this season after earning a trip back to state by taking second at the regional meet.
The senior is excited to share that experience with her relay team this time around.
“Last year, I was pretty alone, kind of navigating through my first year at state,” Day said. “What to do, where to go, where to warm up — it was all new to me. I had no idea.
“This year, I’m coming in more confident. I know where to go, I have friends to help me and support me there. I think it’ll just be a better experience.”
Third leg: G’Yordan Curtis
Curtis takes over for the third leg of the race, receiving the baton from Day as she did on last year’s 4x400 team. It’s a year that still looms painfully in Curtis’ mind due to the way it ended.
The Lady Wildcats entered last year’s regional meet as one of the favorites to win the event and advance to state after taking first place at the area meet. They ultimately finished third at regionals, narrowly missing out on a potential wild-card bid to state.
It seemed unlikely at times this year that Curtis would be part of the relay team at all after a foot injury kept her out for a portion of the season. She returned just in time to play a key part in the record-setting time at area, though, and help her team break through to state.
Curtis, Day and Alvord have all known each other for a long time and participated in the same summer track program. All three were on the relay team that came up painfully short last year, an experience that has motivated them to improve this time around.
“We’re proving what we can do,” Curtis said. “Last year, we didn’t have such a good season. It ended at regionals for us, which was really sad. Now, we get to actually experience it.
“We learned not to doubt anybody else, because we kind of went in with the mindset of being first. Now, we know other people are capable of doing the same exact thing.”
Fourth leg: Emma Alvord
Alvord runs the anchor leg, bringing the baton around one last time.
The senior also has past experience with the state track meet, having qualified individually in the 400-meter race in both 2021 and 2022. She also plays club soccer and is set to continue the sport in college after recently signing with SMU, but she decided to run track at Guyer so she could participate in a sport at the school.
Alvord’s prowess on the track made her an ideal fit as the relay team’s final leg given her ability to post times among the state’s best.
“You can’t just go out there and run a school record without even thinking about it before,” Alvord said. “We set that goal, and we knew that’s what we wanted to hit. A lot of times we get the baton in first and we still go out there and run our hardest.”
Aiming for the podium
Although Guyer has been on its own at the front of the pack at times this year, the state meet presents a new challenge.
The Lady Wildcats enter with just the sixth-fastest seed time among the nine competing teams, including a pair of times by Humble Summer Creek and Alvin Shadow Creek that are nearly seven seconds faster than Guyer’s program record.
Still, that level of competition is a key reason why the team believes its best is still to come at state.
“Ideally, we’d like to place,” Day said. “It’ll be an opportunity for all of us to have someone to chase. We think we’re capable of running at least one or two seconds faster than we have. I’m pretty excited to see the competition.”
More high school sports in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.