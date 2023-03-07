Guyer's Jalen Wilson
Guyer's Jalen Wilson makes a free throw during a 2017 game. Wilson was named a first team All-American by Sporting News Tuesday amid a standout season at Kansas.

Two days after taking home the Big 12's Player of the Year award, Guyer alumnus Jalen Wilson was named a first team All-American Tuesday by Sporting News.

