Two days after taking home the Big 12's Player of the Year award, Guyer alumnus Jalen Wilson was named a first team All-American Tuesday by Sporting News.
Wilson was accompanied by Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, Purdue's Zach Edey, Alabama's Brandon Miller and Gonzaga's Drew Timme on the publication's first team.
The Kansas standout led the No. 3-ranked Jayhawks to the Big 12 regular season title this season, pacing the team with 19.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game while also contributing 2.5 assists per contest for the regular season.
Wilson is also on the final ballot for the Wooden Award among 15 players from across the country and in contention for other national honors.
Wilson was a nominee for the 2019 McDonald's All-America team during his standout senior year of high school, but was not among the 24 boys basketball selections to play in the game.
The Jayhawks (25-6, 13-5 in Big 12) are set to begin Big 12 tournament play Thursday as the top seed against either No. 8-seeded West Virginia (18-13, 7-13) or No. 9 seed Texas Tech (16-15, 5-13). Kansas will need three wins in three days to take the league's tournament championship and sweep the Big 12's titles on the season.
Then, the Jayhawks will set sights on defending their 2022 national championship, which Wilson played a key role in delivering.
The news of Wilson's honor also came two days after fellow Guyer graduate Le'Tre Darthard, now at Division I Utah Valley, was named to the Western Athletic Conference's first team and all-defensive team.
He averaged a team-high 14.4 points per game during the regular season along with 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals. Darthard helped lead the Wolverines to a 24-7 record thus far, including a 15-3 showing in WAC play to take the league's regular season championship, marking the program's third ever WAC title.
Top-seeded Utah Valley begins its WAC tournament slate Thursday against either seventh seed Tarleton State or No. 10-seeded UT-Rio Grande Valley. Winning three games in three days would guarantee the Wolverines a spot in the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Another former Guyer boys basketball standout took home postseason honors of his own last week when Southern Nazarene's Tyler McGhie was named the Great American Conference's Player of the Year.
He is currently leading the team with 17.0 points per game alongside 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 48.7 percent overall and 45.2 percent on 3-pointers.
The Division II Storm have posted a 25-4 record so far this season, taking the GAC's regular season title with a 21-1 conference record before falling in the opening round of the league tournament. Southern Nazarene is the fifth seed at the NCAA Central Region tournament and opens play Saturday against fourth-seeded Minnesota State-Moorhead (25-6).
