A lopsided third quarter negated Guyer's strong start as it dropped a pivotal district battle against McKinney 50-41 Friday at Guyer High.
"It was senior night and I challenged them to make sure that in the end they were proud of what they put out there," Guyer coach Jake Floyd said. "We've dealt with injuries, dealt with adversity, we're playing in one of the best districts in the state. I was absolutely proud of them going out there and fighting."
The Lady Wildcats (12-13, 5-7) entered the contest two games behind the Lady Lions (19-9, 8-4) for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 5-6A. Likely needing to win out to make the postseason, Guyer's loss officially eliminated it from playoff contention at three games back of fourth place with two contests remaining.
Game summary
A back-and-forth opening period saw the Lady Wildcats lead 15-11 with less than a minute to go before a late Lady Lions 3-pointer made it 15-14 after a quarter. Guyer then broke away with a key second-quarter run to lead by seven at one point and held a 28-23 halftime edge.
McKinney then came out of halftime on a 12-2 run over the first 2:08 to flip a five-point deficit into a lead by the same margin, heading into the final frame up 40-34 after winning the third quarter 17-6. The Lady Wildcats rallied to make it 44-41 with 2:42 to play on an Akbar 3-pointer, but the Lady Lions finished the game on a 6-0 run to secure the victory.
"We have to do a much better job and have a different type of attitude when it comes to defensive rebounding," Floyd said. "That ended up killing us in the second half, but again, I can't fault them for ever quitting. They haven't done that all season long, and they didn't do that again tonight."
Standout players
Raina Akbar led the Lady Wildcats' scoring effort with 16 points, knocking down several 3-pointers in the game. Mariah Watson chipped in 11 points, while Kaylie Morgan had nine and Amaya Langford added five.
What's next?
Guyer is back in action Saturday when it makes up Tuesday's postponed game against Allen. The contest is set for a 12 p.m. tipoff at Allen High.
Even with the Lady Wildcats eliminated from playoff contention, Floyd expects to see the same effort his group has put forth throughout the season.
"The thing I'm most proud of, and the thing I get the most compliments on, is that these girls play hard all the time," Floyd said. "If you're showing up against us, you're going to have to play. That is the message the rest of the way, and I have 100% faith that's going to happen just because that's the type of girls they are."
