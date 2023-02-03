Guyer's Raina Akbar
Guyer's Rina Akbar (0) dribbles around McKinney's Jaidyn Gunter (10) during their game at Wildcat Gym Friday, February 3, 2023, in Denton, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

A lopsided third quarter negated Guyer's strong start as it dropped a pivotal district battle against McKinney 50-41 Friday at Guyer High.

"It was senior night and I challenged them to make sure that in the end they were proud of what they put out there," Guyer coach Jake Floyd said. "We've dealt with injuries, dealt with adversity, we're playing in one of the best districts in the state. I was absolutely proud of them going out there and fighting."

Guyer's Mariah Watson
Guyer's Mariah Watson (14) plays tough defense on McKinney's Skylar Anamekwe (25) during their game at Wildcat Gym Friday, February 3, 2023, in Denton, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

