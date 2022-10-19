Guyer quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) aims at Allen defender Sign Shuva (5) during their game at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex Friday, October 15, 2021, in Denton, Texas. Arnold and the Wildcats are hoping to avenge last year's defeat when they take on the Eagles this Thursday.
Time and time again this fall, Guyer coach Reed Heim has fallen back on one simple principle for his team to succeed — playing its best football when its best football is required.
It’s a truism that is equal parts simple to conceptualize and difficult to execute. Thursday’s clash with perennial power Allen, which is ranked ninth in all of Class 6A, presents the sixth-ranked Wildcats with just that challenge in perhaps their biggest test yet.
The massive District 5-6A matchup has all the makings of one of the best games of the season and is set to be streamed nationally on ESPN2. It all adds up to an opportunity Guyer relishes.
“I’m looking forward to being part of a really, really good football game,” Heim said. “They’re a playoff team and we’re a playoff caliber team. We’re at that point of the season where we need to go through that preparation of what it’s going to take for us to beat a good, quality opponent.”
As has become the norm, there is plenty on the line in this year’s iteration of the contest. The Eagles have won the last two meetings to edge out Guyer for consecutive district titles, last year’s coming by tiebreaker due to the head-to-head victory.
Both teams enter the contest 4-0 in district play with the crown likely on the line once again. They’ll decide who takes it home Thursday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex with a 6 p.m. kickoff time.
“It definitely adds fuel to the fire, to get to the playoffs and win state,” quarterback Jackson Arnold said of the past losses. “Not this team specifically, but this is the caliber of team we’re going to see in the playoffs toward the fifth or sixth round.
“What we’ve been preaching this whole year about how dominant we are and how hard-working and competitive we are, we finally get to show it on a national stage. It’s pretty awesome.”
Improving from their shortcomings in those two losses to Allen (6-1, 4-0 in district) will be crucial for the Wildcats (7-0, 4-0). They lost the 2020 meeting 56-38 as the Eagles jumped out to a 42-13 halftime lead and never looked back, thanks in large part to an unstoppable run game that racked up 349 yards in the contest.
Last year’s edition was closer with Guyer falling 38-31, though the run game was once again key with four of Allen’s five touchdowns and 357 of its 492 yards coming on the ground. More effectively slowing the Eagles’ offense, particularly the run game, is a key point of emphasis for the Wildcats heading into Thursday’s contest.
“We’ve definitely adjusted,” defensive back Ryan Yaites said. “Sophomore year, [I was] playing with those guys and just not really being able to stop the run game at all. Also last year, them beating us on sweep and counter and stuff like that.
“We’ve had the players the last couple years, but this year with this group being here so long and seeing what happens — I think we can execute it more.”
Speaking of Allen’s run game, this year’s Eagles are led by running back Kayvion Sibley’s dynamic play. He’s up to 112 carries for 943 yards and 11 touchdowns on the season, adding 10 catches for 76 yards and 3 scores as a key cog of the unit.
Quarterback Mike Hawkins makes it all work, completing 93 of his 155 pass attempts for 1,062 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air. He has also run 52 times for 248 yards and 3 scores.
Hawkins’ favored targets through the air are wide receiver Messiah Washington and tight end Davon Mitchell. Washington leads the team with 34 catches for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns while Mitchell is not far behind at 18 catches for 325 yards and 4 scores.
Limiting those players’ effectiveness will be key to the Wildcats’ chances of success.
“If we just do what we’re supposed to do, I think we can shut that down,” Yaites said. “DB-wise, winning our one-on-one matchups [is key]. We’re going to be playing a lot of man and we also mix it up with a little bit of zone. Really just winning our one-on-one matchups and stopping their run game with No. 2 and the quarterback.”
Two of the state’s top teams squaring off on national television with district implications to boot leaves no shortage of motivation for the matchup. It’s a rare kind of contest that has Guyer fired up to leave it all out on the field.
“We want to make the opponent earn everything they get this weekend,” Heim said. “That should make it a really entertaining game. These guys are good, we’re good. This is what high school football in Texas is about in late October.”
