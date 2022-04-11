Guyer coach Rodney Webb gives a high-five to defensive back Eli Bowen (18) during a game in October. Webb is retiring from coaching after two seasons with the Wildcats and will be going into athletic administration.
Class 6A Division II power Guyer will have a new head football coach this fall.
Rodney Webb, who guided the Wildcats to a 25-5 record in two seasons and an appearance in last season’s state title game, has retired from coaching and has accepted an athletic administration position at Highland Park.
Webb, who helped Guyer reach the 6A semifinals in 2020 after a successful stint at Rockwall, confirmed his retirement from coaching Monday morning. Highland Park announced Webb’s hire Monday evening.
“It’s a bittersweet day for me. A lot of prayer and consideration went into this decision,” said Webb, who has coached for 32 years. “I don’t think the timing ever seems totally right, but an opportunity has come my way in the athletic administration field [that] has allowed me extend my field in education.”
Guyer, widely expected to contend for a state title this fall by Texas high school football pundits, returns a sizable portion of its 2021 talent, including quarterback Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma commit), defensive back Peyton Bowen (Notre Dame commit) and several other Division I recruits.
Guyer begins its spring football practices April 25.
“That made it a very difficult decision. It’s hard to walk away from that,” said Webb, the second coach in Guyer’s short but rich football history. “They made it fun to come to work each day. I’m passing the torch and leaving the cupboard full.”
When asked if Guyer would promote an assistant coach or make an outside hire to fill his role, he deferred to Denton ISD.
“I do know they’re going to move fairly swiftly on this, given the lateness of this announcement,” Webb said.
Highland Park announced Webb’s hire in a news release.
“When you talk about a tradition of excellence in Texas high school athletics, Highland Park leads every discussion,” Webb said in the release. “I love coaching and working with student-athletes, but an opportunity to lead a storied program with decades of success is one that is extremely exciting to me. I love being part of a team, and I am looking forward to impacting the kids and the Park Cities community in a positive way.”
RYAN COLLINGWOOD can be reached at 940-566-6869 and on Twitter at @sports_drc.