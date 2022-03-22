It was a rough 1 ½ innings for Guyer.
Brad Pruett had a 32-pitch first inning after allowing a flyball to right field catch a gusting wind and sail over the fence for a two-run Prosper lead.
At the plate, Jacob Byrd's single in the bottom the inning was negated thanks to a Wes Duncan liner that resulted in a double play.
But the Wildcats flipped the switch.
Guyer used a five-run second inning and catapulted to a 12-2 run-rule victory in five innings over the Eagles (11-4, 2-1) in District 5-6A play.
Pruett would eventually settle down, throwing five strong innings with seven strikeouts on three hits and the lone earned run.
“In the first inning I had thrown a lot of pitches and we had a couple errors,” Pruett said. “After that inning, I really tried to focus on just getting ahead of the hitters early and let them put the ball in play and try not to be perfect, but just let them get themselves out.”
Wildcats’ coach Pat Watson echoed Pruett.
“His mentality is ‘I'm going to shut you down,’” Watson said of his junior pitcher. “Sometimes he gets a little too amped up. We have to calm him down and tell him to stay within himself and not try to strike everybody out or do everything himself.”
Guyer (14-3, 2-0) got the scoring started with an RBI fielder’s choice by Carson Parham, only to be followed by the Cisco College commit Byrd with a two-out bases clearing triple that made it 5-2.
Caleb Cowan cleared the bases with a triple of his own in the fourth inning to bust the game wide open at 11-2. Oklahoma football commit Jackson Arnold added three RBIs from the leadoff spot.
A combination of heavy offense and a series of big defensive plays boosted the Wildcats, including double play on a strikeout from Pruett and followed by a putout by fellow Cisco commit Wes Duncan from behind the dish to end the third.
With Guyer returning seven starters from last year’s squad that reached the Class 6A playoffs, the Wildcats have plenty depth and battle-tested experience.
It was apparent in the rout over state-ranked Prosper, which features future Texas A&M pitcher Lucas Davenport. He pitched two innings in his team's loss.
“The way we carry ourselves now in games, the way our practices go is so much smoother,” Watson said. “And the guys have a little bit of hunger. They hang out together outside of the baseball field. They’re basically a family.”
“This is a huge win,” Pruett said. “All year we have been waiting for this game and to jump out and win the game like this is huge for the team. I think it’s going to get us on a hot streak.”
And while Guyer is loaded with veteran leadership, it was Pruett who has become the de facto ace in big games such as Tuesday’s. His fiery competitiveness is what makes him successful.
“They want me to go out there and attack teams and win these big games,” Pruett said. “They think that I'm a pitcher that can go out there and do it, and they trust me to do it. So, I'm going to go out there and we're going to win these games.”