Guyer coach Rodney Webb knew his team needed to be ready for Prosper’s best shot on Friday night.
The Eagles were coming off an overtime loss in their District 5-6A opener last week, and desperate for a win, Webb wanted the Wildcats to be prepared for anything.
What Webb got was perhaps Guyer’s most complete performance of the season, as the Wildcats throttled Prosper 35-7 at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.
“I told our kids at halftime that was championship football in the first half in all phases,” Webb said. “[But] another hallmark of a championship team is finishing. We had a big lead at halftime, and to come out against a proud program like Prosper, and you finish — I thought we did a really good job.”
Guyer held Prosper to just 41 total yards in the first half. The Wildcats forced punts on four of the Eagles’ first-half drives, with their fifth drive ending in a Brenden Bradshaw interception.
Offensively, Guyer moved the ball practically at will in the first and second quarter. The Wildcats got on the board first when Jackson Arnold connected with Jace Wilson on a 6-yard touchdown just 85 seconds into the game.
Moments later after a Prosper three-and-out, Guyer tacked on another touchdown via a 6-yard touchdown run from Jackson Foster.
The Wildcats added two more touchdowns before the intermission when BJ Phillips found the end zone from five yards out and Arnold kept it himself on a read-option for a 14-yard touchdown.
“Definitely, we look really solid,” Arnold said. “We’re executing and doing all that we need to do. The offensive line is giving me time to throw, and it’s just all starting to click.
“[Our balance] helps us a lot, because if the linebackers are going to drop back and leave five in the box, then we’re just going to run it down your throat. If you start blitzing, we’re going to throw it on you. I think having that balance helps us pick and choose what we want to do.”
Guyer ran 86 total offensive plays, recording 52 runs and 34 passes.
Arnold ended the night 24-of-32, throwing for 258 yards and a score. Phillips finished with 95 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, tacking on his second touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats’ defense did the rest, suffocating Prosper’s offense for four quarters. The Eagles gained only nine first downs and 163 total yards.
Guyer improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in 5-6A play with the victory.
“We did a great job of finishing and getting that thing over with, just like championship teams do,” Webb said.