To be playing during the Thanksgiving break and beyond is indicative a solid season. Out of the 704 UIL teams that made the playoffs, only 176 teams remain across all classifications.
For the Guyer seniors who have played at the varsity level since 2019, this is the third straight year of being able to play this deep into the year.
“It’s somewhat of a rite of passage,” coach Rodney Webb said. “Practicing on Thanksgiving Day is a good indication that you’ve had a special season and it’s going to be memorable for all the right reasons.”
After getting to the state title game in 2019 and the regional finals last year, Guyer is back into the third round and playing its best ball, by far, at the right time.
The Wildcats (11-1) enter the regional semifinals after a complete dominance of Dallas Jesuit last week in which the offense could do no wrong, and the defense — outside of one play — played just as well as its counterparts.
Getting into this point of the season, all phases of the team — offense, defense and special teams — have to be playing well or there is no next week, and this week is especially true as the Wildcats take on the best passing offense in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in Trophy Club Byron Nelson (9-3).
The Bobcats are led by quarterback Jacob Wilson and his 3,625 yards and 36 touchdowns.
“Their quarterback and their receiver core is as talented as you’ll see,” Webb said. “They’re very, very good at what they do. They’re very efficient offensively.”
Wilson’s top two targets this year have been Landon Ransom-Goelz and Gavin McCurley, who have combined for 135 catches, 2,654 yards and 27 touchdowns.
While Nelson might have a dynamic passing attack, Webb did warn that his defense cannot let its guard down against a very competent rushing attack, which averages 132 yards a game and has cracked 246 or more yards twice this season.
It’s the second straight week Guyer will play a playoff opponent that scored 63 points the week prior.
Nelson (9-3) is a team that does turn the ball over, though, which bodes well for a Guyer defense that has 28 takeaways on the year, including 11 in the last three games.
“Our goal defensively is to make [Wilson] throw into small windows,” Webb said. “The smaller the windows he’s trying to guide the ball into, the more opportunities we’re going to have to get our hands on it.”
But even if Guyer finds itself in a shootout, the confidence on the offensive side of the ball is high. Guyer had it most productive output of the season last week with 646 yards and touchdowns on seven of its eight first half drives.
The outburst was led by Jackson Arnold, who is approaching 3,000 yards on the year and had seven total touchdowns last week.
Guyer is also fully healthy for the first time this year as wide receiver Bryson Riggs is healed and medically clear to play from tearing his ACL a year ago.
As the playoffs march on, Webb knows he doesn’t have to get his team psyched to play anybody.
“When you get to this point of the playoffs, everybody has a pretty good resume or they wouldn’t still be playing,” he said.