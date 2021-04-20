LITTLE ELM — Not all wins are pretty.
But as Guyer coach Pat Watson put it on Tuesday night, even the ugly victories go down in the win column.
Watson and the Wildcats are undoubtedly grateful for that, especially after Guyer nearly saw a six-run lead in the seventh inning evaporate. Leading 9-3 entering the final frame, the Wildcats watched as Little Elm brought the tying run to the plate.
And, after a pitching change, Guyer eventually recorded the final out to preserve a 9-6 victory that was anything but easy.
“On our part, it was an ugly baseball game,” Watson said. “Our at-bats weren’t very good at times. Pitchers struggled hitting spots and throwing breaking pitches. But an ugly win is a good win. It goes down as a W in the book.”
Little Elm scratched across three runs in the bottom of the seventh to make things interesting, and the Lobos came inches away from putting the tying run in scoring position.
With two runners already on, KJ Johnson lined a ball down the first base line that barely went foul. Had the ball gone fair, Johnson would have likely plated two runs to pull Little Elm to within one.
“On the road over here, we go down to that last inning, and all of a sudden, the tying run is at the plate,” Watson said. “We make a pitching change, and a guy hits one down the line that’s foul by a couple of inches. If not, he’s probably sitting at third base as the tying run with two outs.
“Pressure is on us for that kind of stuff. I heard some of the guys come off and say it shouldn’t have been that way.”
Guyer built a commanding early lead due in large part to four-run second and fifth innings.
The Wildcats batted around in the top of the second, scoring the first run of the game on an RBI-groundout from Cam Allen. Cole Sefcik then got in on the action, tallying one of his three RBIs via a fielder’s choice.
Sefcik later had a two-run single in the top of the fifth to push Guyer’s lead to 8-1. He ended the night 2-for-5.
“I was struggling a little bit at first staying back and driving the ball the other way” Sefcik said. “But I got to it, drove it the other way and got two runs in.
“It was very huge [for us to build an early lead]. Because as you can see, they came back in the seventh. They put up [three], so it was huge that we put up a lot of runs.”
Guyer starter Parker Loser surrendered one run on five hits in three innings of work. He struck out four.
Walker Hickey and Landon Jeter each made relief appearances out of the bullpen, with Jack Cagianello slamming the door for the final out in the seventh.
The Wildcats, which have already clinched a playoff spot, improved to 7-4 in District 5-6A with the victory. Guyer will close out district play on Friday against Little Elm, and Watson knows they will need to clean some things up between now and then.
“We were fortunate that they gave us some freebies early on, and we were able to build a lead on some of the freebies, “Watson said. “We’ll have to come back and get after it tomorrow.”