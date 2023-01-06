Guyer's brief undefeated district streak came to an end Friday night against Allen as the Wildcats (16-7, 2-1 in district) fell 78-56.
Guyer was unable to match the hot shooting coming from Allen (19-6, 3-0), which made nine 3-pointers and outscored Guyer in three quarters.
“They're athletic and a good team,” Guyer coach Grant Long said. “Can’t let them get those runs at those times.”
Things looked bad for the Wildcats from the start, with Allen starting off on a 7-0 run and ending the first quarter up 26-11. Guyer needed adjustments quickly, and the Wildcats seemed to find life at the beginning of the second quarter.
“We were amped up for that game — it took us a minute to get going,” said Guyer guard Jordan Lowery, who finished with 10 points. “They’re a good team, Allen. When two top teams go against each other, you can’t spot somebody 10 points.”
Even so, Guyer found its rhythm in the second quarter, as a 14-4 run cut the lead to 30-26 and forced an Allen timeout with 3:59 left. The Wildcats made five 3-pointers and held the Eagles to eight points, which led to Guyer being down 34-28 at halftime.
“We needed to come out in that third quarter and hit first and make the run, and we just didn’t do that,” Long said.
However, the 3-point shot that had brought the Wildcats back into the game abandoned them in the third quarter, as Guyer made none in the third. That, combined with Allen’s reignited shooting, put the Wildcats at a 58-38 deficit that they would never be able to climb out of. The deficit never shrank below 15 in the fourth quarter, and that was it for Guyer.
While the loss was a difficult one, Long remains proud of the way his team stuck together no matter how large the deficit grew.
“There was no blaming, no pointing fingers. Just staying together, even in adverse situations,” Long said.
The lopsided loss was tough on the Wildcats, and Long believes the failure will spur growth in his team. The first opportunity to see if he is right will be against McKinney on Tuesday.
“When you fail, that’s some of the biggest growth moments you can have,” Long said. “It’s all about how you respond. … Our guys will be ready to go. There’s no give up, there’s no quit. We always want to win a district championship and we can still do that.”
To win a district championship means Guyer has to beat the team that just handed it a 22-point loss. Nonetheless, Lowery says the Wildcats are looking forward to the rematch.
“That was a hard L, that was a rivalry right there, and we lost by double digits,” Lowery said. “We heard them cheering in the locker room, so we’ll most definitely get it back.”
