Guyer coach Pat Watson knew the Wildcats would face a challenge right away when they opened the playoffs on Thursday night.
Guyer was slated to face Flower Mound Marcus in the opener of a three-game series on its home field. The Marauders are the sixth-ranked team in Class 6A in the Texas High School Baseball poll and had Tate Evans, their ace, on the mound.
The scenario proved to be too much for the Wildcats to handle in a 3-0 loss to open the bi-district series.
Evans threw a one-hitter and won a pitchers’ duel with Braedyn Cunningham, who kept the Wildcats in the game the whole way.
“He’s one of the best pitchers in the state,” Watson said of Evans. “He can throw the change-up at any time. The bottom falls right out of it.”
The Wildcats (18-12) struggled to adjust and now must win back-to-back games to avoid being eliminated.
The series will continue with a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday at Flower Mound Marcus. Guyer is hoping to push the series to a third game at noon on Saturday at Lake Dallas.
The good news for Guyer is that Marcus (24-6-2) threw top pitcher in the opening game. The Wildcats will have their top pitcher, Brad Pruett, on the mound on Friday when they look to keep the series going.
“That is why it is a three-game series,” Guyer right fielder Carson Parham said. “We can’t our heads down. We have to come back tomorrow with a new attitude. Anything can happen.”
Parham came up with Guyer’s only hit off Evans, a single to right in the fifth inning.
Evans, who has committed to pitch at Yale, struck out 10 in a complete game.
“Against guys like that you have to be ready for their off-speed and jump on their fastball,” Parham said. “When guys can throw their breaking pitches at any time, it makes it very difficult. Tonight, we just didn’t pick up the ball well enough.”
Guyer pitcher Braedyn Cunningham held Marcus at bay until the fifth inning, when the Marauders scored with two out. Shortstop Cam Mitchell lined a single off the wall in left, stole second, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on second baseman Hank Harp’s single to right field.
Marcus manufactured a pair of insurance runs in the sixth on two bunt singles, an error and five stolen bases. Left fielder Ryan Lawton scored on a perfectly executed double steal.
Cunningham allowed just one earned run and struck out four in 6 2/3 innings.
Guyer went quietly in the final two innings when they didn’t have a player reach against Evans.
The Wildcats are hoping Pruett can get them back on track on Friday and match Evans, who improved to 10-0 on the season with the win.
“We have to come back tomorrow with a new attitude,” Parham said. “Our confidence is there. We get the night off to get our minds right.”
Flower Mound Marcus 3, Guyer 0
|Flower Mound Marcus
|000
|012
|0
|—
|3
|9
|0
|Guyer
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|1
|3
Tate Evans and Van Klein. Braedyn Cunningham, Zach Sutton (7) and Wes Duncan. WP – Evans. LP – Cunningham. Records – Guyer 18-12, Flower Mound Marcus 24-6-2.