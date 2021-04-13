After struggling to scratch across runs for most of the night on Tuesday, Guyer had a chance in the bottom of the fifth to get back into the game.
Trailing Allen 4-2, the Lady Wildcats put runners on second and third with two outs and Alli Stidham at the plate. Stidham battled for several pitches, but ultimately grounded out to end the inning — extinguishing Guyer’s comeback bid.
“We had a shot to make it interesting, for sure,” Guyer coach Keith Medford said. “We just didn’t get it done.”
The Lady Wildcats never got another baserunner after stranding two runners in scoring position in the fifth, and Allen added four more runs in the top of the seventh to pull away for an 8-2 win. The loss drops Guyer out of first place in District 5-6A, as the Lady Wildcats fell to 19-3-1 overall and 8-2 in district play.
“Hats off to Allen,” Medford said. “They played great. They played better than we did. But I’m proud of my kids. They fought and gave everything they had. It just wasn’t quite good enough. They played better and coached better.”
Allen shortstop Sami Hood, a Wichita State commit, put the Lady Eagles on top early with a solo home run in the top of the first. Hood turned on a pitch from Guyer starter Ranci Willis and deposited it over the left field wall to give Allen a 1-0 lead.
But the Lady Wildcats promptly responded, tying the game in the bottom half of the inning when Stidham came around to score from first base on a close play at the plate. Tehya Pitts hit a slow-rolling ground ball that Allen’s shortstop threw well wide of first base, allowing Stidham to score.
Allen then retook the lead in the top of the third on a one-out RBI-single from Taylor Wright.
Later in the fifth, Hood hit her second home run, a two-run blast that gave the Lady Eagles a 4-1 lead.
Willis struck out 14 for Guyer in the loss in 6 and 1/3 innings of work. She surrendered eight hits.
The Lady Wildcats have now dropped two of their last three games, but both contests have been against state-ranked opponents in Allen and Prosper.
And, as Medford put it, squaring off against teams of that caliber will only help Guyer when the postseason rolls around.
“This competition that we’re seeing is very good,” Medford said. “We’re not going to be broken over it. We’re going to learn from it, and it’s going make us better for the playoffs.