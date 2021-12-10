In the last three years, there have been a number of constants within the UIL football playoffs, and Guyer has been one of them.
Saturday’s matchup against Tomball (11-3) at 7 p.m. at McLane Stadium in Waco will mark the third straight year Guyer (13-1) will play in the state semifinal.
The 2021 edition of the state semifinal has other recognizable names along with Guyer, such as Duncanville, Southlake Carroll, Katy, Austin Westlake, Brock and so on.
The one disruptor to that party is Tomball — a team that has struggled to make the playoffs over the course of the last three decades and hasn’t reached the state semifinal since doing so in back-to-back years in 1984 and 1985.
For head coach Rodney Webb and his staff, Tomball is quite the unknown as this would be his first time coaching against and Guyer’s first time playing against the Cougars.
“They’re a shifty team,” Webb said. “They don’t do anything we haven’t seen before, but the way they change direction on you will be a challenge. Our guys have got to stay sound in every aspect.”
Last week against Bridgeland, Tomball was in a close contest late in the third quarter until a two-and-a-half-minute run changed the entire complexion of the game.
After Bridgeland scored to cut Tomball’s lead to 14-7, Tomball scored 27 straight points to close the quarter using its ground game, points off turnovers and defense to spark the run.
Over the course of the game, Tomball outgained Bridgeland, which was without its starting quarterback, 420 yards to 291 and rushed for 179 yards on 21 carries in the first half alone.
While Tomball is primarily a running team, with 47 touchdowns on the ground this year, led by Christian Womack’s 20 scores, the passing attack has executed well when asked. Quarterback Cale Hellums has completed 64% of his passes and has only thrown four interceptions in 239 pass attempts.
“They’re a very tough team and a very resilient team,” safety Marquan Pope said. He added that for Guyer’s success on Saturday, especially on the defensive side of the ball, he and his teammates will need to continuously attack on every play.
“[We have] to get 11 hats to the ball every down,” he said. “We want to swarm them and make them pay for carrying the ball.”
On the year, Guyer has allowed 152 yards rushing per game, including five games of over 200 yards rushing — the lone time it allowed more than 300 was in a loss to Allen.
In the playoffs, the Wildcats have shown an ability to win in any style of game with lopsided wins, shootouts and defensive battles.
For Guyer to get back to the state championship game, it’s pretty simple what needs to happen in the mind of quarterback Jackson Arnold.
“Just doing our job and executing to our ability,” Arnold said. “We've got to play fast and play hard.”