JUSTIN — Guyer's offense got going early and never let up as it dominated Southlake Carroll 45-21 in the Class 6A Division II Region I championship game.
The No. 6-ranked Wildcats advance to face off with No. 13 DeSoto (12-2) in next week's state semifinal round. The two teams will play for a spot in the 6A-DII state championship game against the winner of No. 5 Katy (14-0) and No. 17 Austin Vandegrift's (13-1) other semifinal bout.
Star quarterback Jackson Arnold led the way once again, coming through with four rushing touchdowns and two more through the air. The senior Oklahoma commit has played a key role in each of Guyer's last three playoff wins, sparking an offense that has scored an average of 55.7 points per game during that span.
“That’s what you prepare for,” Guyer coach Reed Heim said. “Whether it’s the summer, spring in the weight room, this is what it’s all about. It’s a lot of hard work, a lot of time and sacrifice by our players, by our coaches and their families.
“This is what you’re hoping for — that you’re playing good, quality football in December. It’s a ton of fun.”
The Wildcats also excelled defensively in allowing just 21 points to a Carroll offense that entered the contest averaging 49.2 points per game. They limited the Dragons to 294 yards of total offense and intercepted two passes late in the contest to help seal the victory.
It marked Guyer’s best performance since the first round of the playoffs after allowing 42 points to Highland Park and 41 versus Trophy Club Byron Nelson over the last two weeks.
“Honestly, just everyone doing their job,” defensive back Ryan Yaites said. “We are a team, but at the end of the day, as a position you have to do your job. I think that’s what the front did, the linebackers did and the secondary did.”
A fast-paced first half saw Guyer get the scoring started quickly with a 49-yard touchdown run by Arnold just 1:31 into the contest on a designed keeper. Carroll quickly answered as star running back Owen Allen broke off a 34-yard rushing touchdown just 38 seconds later.
The Wildcats took control from there, picking up a key fourth-down stop before Arnold ran in a 16-yard touchdown for his second score. He connected with wide receiver Landon Sides for a 38-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-7 after a quarter.
Arnold scored a 2-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to cap off a 99-yard drive. The Dragons found some momentum late in the frame as Allen scored a 1-yard run to make it 28-14 with 1:59 left before halftime.
Guyer made the most of the time, though, knocking in a 28-yard field goal just before halftime to lead 31-14 at the break.
Arnold continued his monster game in the second half, scoring his fourth rushing touchdown of the contest from 10 yards out to make it 38-14 with 6:26 left in the third quarter. Carroll answered with a 47-yard touchdown pass to chip away at the deficit with 1:02 left in the third quarter.
After a Brenden Bradshaw interception, Arnold connected with Josiah Martin for an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it 45-21 with 8:52 to play and set the final margin.
Heading into their state semifinal matchup with DeSoto, the Wildcats know life will not get any easier against yet another state-ranked opponent. Heim and his team savor the opportunity, though, as a special part of advancing so deep in the playoffs.
“That’s what you love about Texas high school football,” Heim said of the competition level. “If you’re a Texas high school football fan, this is what it’s all about.”
