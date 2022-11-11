A slow-burning playoff game on a cold, windy Friday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex ended with Guyer taking a dominant 42-7 win over Flower Mound Marcus.

With the win, the Wildcats advance to face Highland Park (11-0) in the area round of the playoffs with a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at The Star in Frisco. Quarterback Jackson Arnold threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns while posting another two scores on the ground to lead the performance.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

Tags

Recommended for you