A slow-burning playoff game on a cold, windy night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex ended with Guyer taking a dominant 42-7 win over Flower Mound Marcus.
With the win, the Wildcats advance to face Highland Park (11-0) in the area round of the playoffs with a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday at The Star in Frisco. Quarterback Jackson Arnold threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns while posting another two scores on the ground to lead the performance.
His performance was key in Guyer pulling away for good after holding a 21-7 edge at the half.
"At the end of the day, all you have to have is one more point than the opponent," Guyer coach Reed Heim said. "Our guys had great energy. Sometimes we have to learn how to channel that energy into how we play on the field. We figured it out and we ended up pulling away."
In a slow-paced first quarter, Guyer forced a Marcus three-and-out, then got the scoring started with a lengthy drive featuring five third-down conversions. It was capped off by an Ahmed Yussuf 2-yard touchdown run.
Marcus' second drive took the rest of the quarter as it methodically marched down the field, scoring on a 34-yard touchdown pass as time expired on the opening frame.
The Wildcats found the end zone twice more in the second quarter, striking on a 1-yard Arnold touchdown run. The two teams exchanged turnovers on downs and punts from there.
Guyer defensive back Eli Bowen, rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports, exited the game with 3:04 left in the second quarter after suffering an injury. Heim said after the game that Eli is out for the remainder of the season.
A Caleb Rowe interception set Guyer up with prime field position at the Marcus 6-yard line late in the second quarter and Arnold punched in again from a yard out to set the halftime margin at 21-7.
The Wildcats scored again on their first drive of the second half on a run-pass option play as Arnold found Si Stovall for a 29-yard touchdown pass. It's a play Guyer has seen success with several times this fall.
"I saw the safety bump over and the wide open field and I was like, 'Yep, touchdown.' Number five of the year from the same play," Stovall said.
Trey Joyner ran in for a 10-yard touchdown run later in the frame to make it 35-7. Nearly midway through the fourth quarter, Guyer tacked on one more score as Arnold found Landon Sides wide open for a 25-yard touchdown pass.
As the Wildcats continue deeper into the playoffs, they will briefly savor the win before continuing on their pursuit of a state championship.
"This time of year, you can enjoy it for a couple of hours and then you just march on, you turn the page," Heim said. "Every single team that we will play from here on out is very talented, very well coached, they're good. It will be an absolute battle."