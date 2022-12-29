Jordan Lowery

Guyer's Jordan Lowery (0), looks to pass to a teammate, as a Plano West defender drops back in coverage during a game last season. Lowery scored 20 points in the Wildcats' blowout win over Mansfield Timberview on Thursday.

 DRC file photo

MANSFIELD — Rebounding from a loss in its tournament opener, the Guyer boys basketball team started hot and cruised to a 69-43 victory over Mansfield Timberview Thursday at Mansfield Legacy High.

The Wildcats fell 75-67 to Leander Rouse in their opener at the Whataburger Tournament Wednesday, sending them over to the Orange Division's consolation bracket. They will play at least one more game Friday with a chance to win the consolation championship.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you