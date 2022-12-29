Guyer's Jordan Lowery (0), looks to pass to a teammate, as a Plano West defender drops back in coverage during a game last season. Lowery scored 20 points in the Wildcats' blowout win over Mansfield Timberview on Thursday.
MANSFIELD — Rebounding from a loss in its tournament opener, the Guyer boys basketball team started hot and cruised to a 69-43 victory over Mansfield Timberview Thursday at Mansfield Legacy High.
The Wildcats fell 75-67 to Leander Rouse in their opener at the Whataburger Tournament Wednesday, sending them over to the Orange Division's consolation bracket. They will play at least one more game Friday with a chance to win the consolation championship.
The Denton Record-Chronicle breaks down Guyer's blowout win below.
Game summary
The Wildcats came out firing, jumping out to a 9-4 lead midway through the first quarter and leading 18-8 after a frame. They continued to control in the second quarter, weathering a few Timberview baskets to lead 32-19 at the break.
Guyer opened the third quarter on a 13-4 run to break the game open for good, holding a 53-32 edge at the end of the frame. It held on the rest of the way to pick up its first win of the tournament.
"We just got our mentality back where we were just scrappy and tough, in the first half especially," Guyer coach Grant Long said. "Getting a lot of loose balls, covering for each other, contesting every shot. I thought we were really scrappy, and that turns into a lot of our offense, too."
Standout players
Sophomores Jordan Lowery and Jeremiah Green helped lead the charge offensively as usual. Lowery led all scorers with 20 points and Green had 19 as the Wildcats got it flowing early and often on offense.
Freshman Silas Rodriguez added 11 points while senior Connor Newton chipped in six points and was a key distributor offensively. It all made for an efficient offensive showing for the Wildcats in a rebound performance.
"Just sharing the ball," Lowery said of what fueled the offensive effort. "When we play together, I don't think anybody in the country can beat us. We're a tough team when we play together and share the ball."
What's next?
With the victory, the Wildcats remain in the running for the consolation championship. They will play Mansfield Legacy Friday at 10:00 a.m. with the winner going to the consolation title game and the loser's tournament over.
Guyer is focused on continual improvement in its final day at the tournament as it ramps up for a return to district play Tuesday against Braswell.
"Just getting better, 1% better every day," Lowery said. "Keep the chemistry good, building it, playing together. If we play together, we can win the whole thing."
