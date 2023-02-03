With a week-long gap between games due to the weather, Guyer weathered some early struggles with a second-half rally to knock off McKinney 56-53 Friday at Guyer High.
"Any time you're coming off a long break like we did, you don't really know what's going to come," Guyer coach Grant Long said. "We just kind of came out flat, but that was our preaching at halftime — just come out and fight. Just fight for every little thing, and we did that and made big plays."
The Wildcats (20-10, 6-4 in district) entered the contest tied for second place in District 5-6A with three other teams, including the Lions (18-12, 5-5). Coming out with a key win has Guyer well-positioned to earn a playoff berth and perhaps even snag a top-two seed in District 5-6A with five games left in district play.
Pulling out a victory over McKinney also gave the Wildcats their first win in three matchups with the Lions this season, each one decided by less than 10 points.
"They were wars in all three of them," Long said. "It was pretty similar all three of them, I just thought we had the momentum and the fight late. We were the tougher team late, and it made all the difference."
Game summary
A slow start saw Guyer trail 17-10 at the end of the first quarter after some early back-and-forth. The Wildcats struggled to find much offensive production in the second period as well, scoring just three points in the quarter as McKinney took a 26-13 edge into the half.
Both teams got rolling offensively in the third quarter as Guyer cut into the deficit a bit to trail 42-33 heading into the final frame. The Wildcats ripped off a 13-0 run through the late part of the fourth quarter to lead 53-47 with 33.3 seconds to play, outlasting some late 3s by the Lions to pick up an important victory.
"We had to get some stops," said Long of what fueled the comeback. "The straight-line drives they were getting were just too easy, it was easy baskets for them. Once we stopped that — that was the fourth quarter when we kind of stopped them from doing that — it was a different ball game."
Standout players
Three players tying for the team-high in points summed up a balanced scoring effort for Guyer, which was led by 12 points apiece from Jeremiah Green, Connor Newton and Jordan Lowery.
Silas Rodriguez and Mason White chipped in six points apiece, while Ethan Etter had five. Rodriguez and Etter both knocked down a pair of key free throws down the stretch to help stave off a late McKinney push.
What's next?
The Wildcats have a quick turnaround to Saturday's makeup game with state-ranked No. 4 Allen in a game that was originally scheduled for Tuesday before weather-related concerns pushed it back to the weekend. The game is set for a 1:30 p.m. tipoff Saturday at Allen High.
Taking on the Eagles presents a challenge for the Wildcats, which come into the contest on a four-game win streak but lost their first meeting with Allen 78-56 back in early January.
"Just continue to grow in this direction," Long said of what he's hoping to see going forward. "Just fighting for each other. That's what we've done with this winning streak that we've had now. Make it about each other, not ourselves, and just coming together."
