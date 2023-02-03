Guyer's Jeremiah Green
Guyer guard Jeremiah Green (2) snags a rebound over McKinney point guard Malek Archie (1) during their game at Wildcat Gym Friday, February 3, 2023, in Denton, Texas.

 Al Key/For the DRC

With a week-long gap between games due to the weather, Guyer weathered some early struggles with a second-half rally to knock off McKinney 56-53 Friday at Guyer High.

"Any time you're coming off a long break like we did, you don't really know what's going to come," Guyer coach Grant Long said. "We just kind of came out flat, but that was our preaching at halftime — just come out and fight. Just fight for every little thing, and we did that and made big plays."

Guyer's Akintola Akinniyi
Guyer center Akintola Akinniyi (15) blocks a shot by McKinney's Duke Pettijohn (10) during their game at Wildcat Gym Friday, February 3, 2023, in Denton, Texas.
Guyer's Connor Newton
Guyer guard Connor Newton (11) gets a layup against McKinney point guard Malek Archie (1) during their game at Wildcat Gym Friday, February 3, 2023, in Denton, Texas.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

