Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.