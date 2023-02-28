Guyer offensive coordinator Jordan Johnson and linebackers coach Mike Loveless are both set to depart the program after accepting head coaching roles this week.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football first reported the news Monday night.
Johnson is set for a return to his alma mater in taking over as Friendswood High's next head football coach, while Loveless has been named the new athletic director and football coach at Italy High.
"Friendswood is a special place filled with special people," Johnson said in a Twitter post Monday. "I am so honored and thrilled to serve the student-athletes, faculty, and community of Friendswood. We look forward to building relationships and making memories!"
The pair played a key role in Guyer's run to this year's Class 6A Division II state semifinals, the program's fourth state trip to at least the penultimate round of the postseason.
Johnson spent the last three years leading the Wildcats' offense under both former head coach Rodney Webb and current coach Reed Heim. His up-tempo attack found success in helping Guyer make three state semifinal appearances, including a trip to the 2021 state championship game.
"Thank you Jordan Johnson (@_CoachJJohnson)!," Heim said in a reply to one of Johnson's Twitter posts. "It's been a great ride these last three years. You've done an awesome job [and] we're excited to watch your future success. You[r] hard work and dedication to the Guyer program made us all better. Friendswood (@FwoodFootball) made an excellent choice!"
Johnson, who played college football at LSU, joined Guyer in 2020 after serving as Rockwall's wide receivers coach under Webb dating back to 2014. He helped develop Ohio State standout and former five-star recruit Jaxon Smith-Njigba during his time at Rockwall, which included a run to the 2019 6A DI state semifinals.
Johnson becomes just the fifth 11-man football coach in Friendswood's program history. He takes over for longtime coach Robert Koopman, who announced his retirement from the 5A program in November.
Also returning to his alma mater, Loveless has prior head coaching experience after leading Kerens High for six seasons, tallying a 48-24 record with three regional semifinal appearances. He has also served as an assistant coach at Southlake Carroll.
Mike's son, Kaleb Loveless, was a senior offensive lineman for Guyer this fall and is set to play college football at Tyler Junior College.
Mike Loveless takes over Italy, a 2A program that went 4-6 last year, missing the playoffs after finishing in a three-way tie for third place at 3-3 in its district.
After contributing to a successful run at Guyer, Johnson and Loveless now have the opportunity to make their own marks on programs where they each have strong ties.
