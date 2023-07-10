Jalen Wilson NBA Summer League
Buy Now

Guyer alumnus Jalen Wilson, pictured during the 2019 regional final against Duncanville, has shined in his first two games with the Brooklyn Nets’ NBA Summer League team.

 DRC file photo

Guyer alumnus Jalen Wilson is making some noise early in the NBA Summer League just a few weeks after being selected by the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the NBA Draft.

The 2019 Guyer graduate recently signed a two-way contract with the Nets after being taken 51st overall in the draft last month. The deal means Wilson will split time between Brooklyn’s NBA squad and its G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags