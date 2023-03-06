Guyer alumnus Jalen Wilson, now at Kansas, was unanimously named the Big 12's men's basketball player of the year Sunday. Wilson is in the midst of his most productive collegiate season for the Big 12 regular season champions.
Wilson helped lead the Jayhawks to a national championship last year and has further elevated his production this season. He averaged 19.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the regular season, helping Kansas post a 25-6 record thus far ahead of the Big 12 tournament later this week.
The redshirt junior posted a career-high 38 points earlier this season in an 83-82 overtime loss to Kansas State and has consistently been the Jayhawks' leading scorer.
Wilson, who graduated from Guyer in 2019, departed after a standout career with the Wildcats. He was a two-time all-state, all-region and District 5-6A co-Most Valuable Player selection during his time in Denton, averaging 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game his senior year.
Wilson helped Guyer post a 70-7 record over his junior and senior seasons, advancing to the regional final round of the playoffs both years.
Fellow Guyer alumnus De'Vion Harmon also received a Big 12 honor over the weekend when he was included among the conference's honorable mention selections. Harmon averaged 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game throughout a tough regular season for the Red Raiders.
Wilson is projected by multiple outlets to be selected in the upcoming NBA Draft, assuming he declares for the draft rather than returning for a final season of collegiate eligibility.
Well before the draft rolls around in June, though, Wilson will look to lead Kansas through March Madness as it aims for a second straight national championship. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 3 nationally in the latest Associated Press poll and have been regarded among the nation's best for much of the season.
Time will tell what the future holds for Kansas and Wilson.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.