The college basketball ranks are full of former high school standouts from across the Denton area, though perhaps no school boasts more next-level players than Guyer High.
The Wildcats' boys basketball program has sent numerous athletes to the collegiate ranks. A few are playing in major conferences, but many more have carved out successful careers at lower-level schools across the nation.
Nearly two weeks ago, we broke down six former area standouts making waves in the major conference ranks. Four of the players were Guyer alumni, including all three men's basketball players and one on the women's side.
Now, the Denton Record-Chronicle explores the Wildcats' large contingent of alumni across the non-major conference college basketball ranks.
Le'Tre Darthard, Utah Valley
Darthard, a 2018 Guyer graduate, is in the midst of a standout season in leading the way for a strong Utah Valley squad.
The junior guard is averaging a team-high 13.9 points per game along with 3.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals on the year, all career bests. Darthard is doing so for a Utah Valley (21-6, 12-2 in conference) team that holds a two-game lead atop the Western Athletic Conference with four contests remaining in conference play.
Tyler McGhie, Southern Nazarene
The 2020 Guyer alumnus has built on a strong showing last season with an even better second year for Division II Southern Nazarene.
McGhie is the team's leading scorer at 16.7 points per game, also chipping in 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting nearly 50% from the field and 46.2% from 3-point range. He leads the way for a Southern Nazarene (23-3, 19-1) team that came close to upsetting UNT earlier this season and has clinched the Great American Conference regular- season title.
Brandon Bird, Oklahoma Wesleyan
A 2018 Guyer graduate, Bird has built on a strong 2021-22 campaign by improving his 3-point efficiency this season for NAIA program Oklahoma Wesleyan.
The senior is averaging 10.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 50.3% from the field and 41.8% from 3-point range, the latter a more than 10 percentage-point uptick from last season.
Bird's production has been important for an Oklahoma Wesleyan (25-3, 20-2) team that is ranked among the top NAIA teams in the nation and won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season championship.
Grayson Carter and Chris Craig, Texas Southern
The pair of 2018 Guyer alumni have carved out roles in a program full of Denton ties, including head coach Johnny Jones, the longtime head man at North Texas.
Carter has appeared in 19 games this year, including four starts, playing an average of 14.1 minutes per game. The redshirt senior forward is averaging 2.4 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, including season highs of nine points and 10 rebounds against Oral Roberts.
Craig has also made 19 appearances this season for the Tigers with an average of 12.4 minutes per contest. He is averaging 3.2 points and 2.4 rebounds per game on an efficient 73.3% clip from the field.
Dirk Falkenhagen, Dallas College-Brookhaven
The 2022 Guyer alumnus has quickly carved out an important role during his freshman year at Dallas College-Brookhaven.
Falkenhagen has made 24 appearances this season, including 14 starts, and is averaging 7.8 points per game on an efficient 55.7% from the field. The Bears are 9-15 record so far this season, including 4-4 in conference play with two games remaining.
Brayden Bradshaw, Dallas College-Richland
Bradshaw, who graduated from Guyer in 2021, has worked his way into some playing time for one of the top-ranked NJCAA Division III teams in the nation.
The sophomore forward is averaging 3.5 points and 2.6 rebounds per game, scoring at a 52.6% clip from the field in 20 appearances. The Thunderducks were ranked No. 9 in the nation by the latest NJCAA DIII poll, having posted a 13-9 record on the season with a 5-3 showing thus far in conference play.
Other names to know
KyeRon Lindsay: The highly-touted 2022 Guyer alumnus started his college career at Georgia before entering the transfer portal midterm. He signed with Texas Tech back in January and will be eligible to play next season.
Bella Earle: The 2021 Guyer graduate has become a consistent starter in her second year with the Abilene Christian women's basketball program. She has averaged 6.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Amaechi Chukwu: The 2020 Guyer graduate has spent the last three seasons at Midwestern State, playing a key role for the program last season before appearing in one game so far this year.
Collin Knapp: Knapp, a 2022 Guyer alumnus, is listed as a member of Ottawa University's Gold Junior Varsity Team.
