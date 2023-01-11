Jackson Arnold and Peyton Bowen MaxPreps All-Americans

Guyer alumni Peyton Bowen, left, and Jackson Arnold each earned national recognition earlier this week as members of MaxPreps' high school football All-American team.

 DRC file photos

Guyer alumni Jackson Arnold and Peyton Bowen added their latest postseason accolades earlier this week when they were each honored on MaxPreps' high school football All-America team.

Arnold picked up first team quarterback honors while Bowen was named to the second team defense as an all-purpose selection.

