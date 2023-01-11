Guyer alumni Jackson Arnold and Peyton Bowen added their latest postseason accolades earlier this week when they were each honored on MaxPreps' high school football All-America team.
Arnold picked up first team quarterback honors while Bowen was named to the second team defense as an all-purpose selection.
MaxPreps also previously recognized Arnold as its Texas Player of the Year. He was in contention for the publication's national player of the year honor, which went to Mill Creek (GA) High's Caleb Downs.
Arnold, a five-star recruit and Oklahoma signee, was also awarded Gatorade's Texas Player of the Year honor last week. He is in the running for Gatorade's national player of the year award, which will be announced later this month, alongside fellow finalists Arch Manning and Malachi Nelson.
In a standout senior season at Guyer, Arnold threw for 3,476 yards and 33 touchdowns while rushing for 921 yards and 24 touchdowns. His exploits also garnered a nod for Team Speed at the Under Armour All-America game.
Bowen, a fellow five-star recruit, made his impact felt in a variety of ways for the Wildcats. He was also selected as one of Guyer's four members of Team Speed at the UA All-America game earlier this month.
Senior defensive back Ryan Yaites, a four-star LSU signee, and Guyer coach Reed Heim rounded out the Wildcats' representation at the game.
Primarily a defensive back and return man, in the playoffs alone Bowen corralled a key pick-six in a win over Highland Park, returned a punt for a touchdown versus Trophy Club Byron Nelson and had another interception against Southlake Carroll.
A whirlwind recruitment saw Bowen commit to Notre Dame and flip to Oregon on the first day of the early signing period before ultimately signing with Oklahoma.
The Wildcats went 14-1 this past fall, making their fourth straight state semifinal appearance and holding Class 6A's No. 6 ranking throughout the season. They ultimately fell 47-28 to eventual state champion DeSoto in the 6A-DII state semifinal round.
Now, Arnold and Bowen will look to make an early impact with a Sooners program coming off a tough season. Oklahoma posted a 6-7 record this past fall, its largest loss total since going 4-8 in 1997.
The pair will look to help right the ship under second-year coach Brent Venables.
