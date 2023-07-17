Guyer alumnus Jalen Wilson, pictured during a 2019 game against Odessa Permian, is set to hold a basketball camp later this month at Guyer High after being selected by the Brooklyn Nets in June’s NBA draft.
Guyer alumnus Jalen Wilson, a recent Brooklyn Nets NBA draft pick, is set to host a one-day basketball camp back at his alma mater on Friday, July 28.
Wilson, who recently signed a two-way contract with the Nets, is holding the camp at Guyer High for incoming first through ninth graders. The first session will run from 9 a.m. to noon for grades 1-5 before the session for grades 6-9 runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Registration costs $50 and can be completed through the Eventbrite website. The camp will feature other NBA players, a live DJ, pictures, T-shirts and autographs.
Wilson is set to host the camp after a strong showing with the Nets’ Summer League team. Brooklyn’s 51st overall selection in June’s draft averaged 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and one steal per game while knocking down 45.8% of his 3-point attempts during five Summer League games.
The former area standout was selected by the Nets after wrapping up a Consensus All-American season at Kansas. Wilson averaged 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game for the Jayhawks, a year after helping them win a national championship alongside current NBA players Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun.
Wilson also had a standout career as a four-year starter at Guyer. He averaged 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as a senior and helped lead the Wildcats to back-to-back regional final appearances and a 70-7 record over his last two high school seasons.
JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.