Guyer alumnus Jalen Wilson is making some noise early in the NBA Summer League just a few weeks after being selected by the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the NBA Draft.
The 2019 Guyer graduate recently signed a two-way contract with the Nets after being taken 51st overall in the draft last month. The deal means Wilson will split time between Brooklyn’s NBA squad and its G League affiliate, the Long Island Nets.
He will be able to be on the active NBA roster for a maximum of 50 games, according to the G League website, and will earn $559,782, half of the rookie minimum.
Wilson had some strong outings during his first two games with the Nets’ summer squad in Las Vegas.
Wilson posted 17 points, five rebounds, one assist, a steal and two blocks in his Summer League debut as Brooklyn fell 101-97 to the Cleveland Cavaliers’ team on Friday. He shot 6 of 14 from the floor and 1 for 5 from 3-point range while committing four fouls in the contest.
Wilson seemed to settle in a bit during a 98-80 win over the New York Knicks in his second game Sunday, where he notched 18 points, a team-high eight rebounds, two assists and one steal. He shot 5 of 10 from the field, 3 for 4 from deep and 5 of 6 at the free-throw line while committing just two fouls.
Wilson and the Nets still have at least three games left to play during Summer League as each of the 30 squads is guaranteed to play at least five games.
Every team plays four times over the event’s first eight days with the top four finishers advancing to a four-team championship tournament. The four playoff teams are determined by winning percentage with tiebreakers utilized as needed.
The 26 teams that do not make the playoff bracket play a consolation game on either July 15 or 16.
The Nets face an uphill battle to reach the championship tournament given their current 1-1 record with four teams sitting at 2-0 and several others at 1-0 ahead of Monday’s games.
They next face off against the Milwaukee Bucks’ summer squad Tuesday at 5 p.m. CST, with the game televised on ESPNU, before facing the Toronto Raptors’ team Thursday at 4 p.m. CST on ESPN2.
Wilson is also set to host a basketball camp at Guyer High School later this month for kids heading into first through ninth grades. The camp will be held July 28, with kids in grades 1-5 attending from 9 a.m. to noon and grades 6-9 from 1 to 4 p.m.