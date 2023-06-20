As the NBA Draft approaches, Guyer alumnus Jalen Wilson looks poised to be among the 58 players who will hear their names called Thursday in Brooklyn, New York.

The draft will begin at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, June 22. ABC will televise only the first round while both rounds will be shown on ESPN.

