Jalen Wilson's final game in a Guyer jersey came with a heavy dose of heartbreak.
Wilson and the talent-stocked Wildcats took national power and eventual state champion Duncanville to the brink in a 66-62 overtime loss in the 2019 Class 6A Region I championship, the UIL's equivalent of the NCAA Tournament's' Elite Eight.
Three years later, Wilson helped the Kansas Jayhawks win the whole thing.
The 6-8 sophomore forward totaled 11 points, 12 rebounds and five assists in a 80-65 Final Four win over Villanova on Saturday, earning a national championship date with North Carolina.
Confetti rained on the Denton native on Monday night in New Orleans.
The top-seeded Jayhawks erased a 15-point halftime deficit in a thrilling 72-69 win over the Tar Heels, ending a stretch of postseason frustration for Wilson.
An injury forced Wilson to redshirt in a freshman season that saw the 2020 NCAA Tournament canceled at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Last season, a positive COVID test sidelined Wilson in the first round of March Madness before the Jayhawks were bounced the following round.
Wilson capped off a brilliant tournament by scoring 15 points in Monday's win over North Carolina, a school he listed as one of his two finalists in his recruiting process.
He averaged 12 points, 9.5 rebounds and two assists in wins over North Carolina, Villanova, Miami, Providence, Creighton and Texas Southern.
"What did I tell ya'll?," an emphatic Wilson said moments after the final horn sounded. "I got confetti in my mouth, man. This what we do, man. National champions. Put us on a banner forever. History."
Wilson's supporters in Denton were also excited.
Guyer students and faculty were encouraged to wear Kansas blue at school on Monday in support of Wilson, including Wildcats coach Grant Long.
"We're super proud of Jalen," Long said. "He's had a double-double in about every tournament game. There are now a lot of Kansas fans in the community."
Wilson's younger brother, Jace Wilson, is a senior football and basketball standout at Guyer and will play wide receiver at UTSA in the fall.
Wilson's family and fans were able to watch the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament in Fort Worth before making the eventual 530-mie trek to New Orleans for the Final Four.
"He makes everybody in the gym better, with his work ethic and his talent," Long said of Wilson, who won 125 games during his All-American Guyer career. "We knew, while he was being recruited, that wherever he went he would be successful."
Several of Wilson's former teachers, teammates and coaches took to Twitter to congratulate the Wildcats alum.
"Southside, where ya at?" Guyer principal Dr. Shaun Perry posted."(Wilson) just put us back on the cap. Congrats, Jalen!."
Wilson's standout Guyer teammate, current Oregon guard De'Vion Harmon, was happy his friend reached the pinnacle of NCAA hoops.
"From small/local gyms to the National Championship Game," Harmon posted before Monday's game. "So proud of you Dawg."