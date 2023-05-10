Guyer alumnus Jalen Wilson is among a select group of prospects who earned an invite to the NBA draft combine.
Wilson was included among 78 invitees in the list sent out Tuesday by the NBA, joining players from the college ranks, G League Ignite, Overtime Elite and international countries.
The will be held May 15-21 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago as players participate in a variety of scrimmages and drills as well as interviewing with team personnel. Wilson and other prospects will look to shine at the event and boost their stock for the draft, which is set for June 22.
He is joined by Kansas teammates Kevin McCullar Jr. and Gradey Dick after the trio posted standout seasons for the Jayhawks this past year. Those three helped lead the program to the Big 12's regular season title, an NCAA tournament appearance and 28-8 overall record.
Wilson was a key part of Kansas' success on the season as the focal point offensively. He averaged 20.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game on the year, knocking down 43% of his field goal attempts while shooting 80% at the free throw line.
The former Guyer standout did so after playing a key role in the Jayhawks' 2021-22 national championship. He posted 11.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game that season, including 15 points and four boards in the national title game.
Wilson's standout career at Guyer culminated in him averaging 18.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as a senior. He helped the Wildcats post a combined record of 70-7 during his junior and senior seasons.
