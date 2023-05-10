Guyer alum Jalen Wilson
Guyer alumnus Jalen Wilson, pictured during a 2018 game, recently earned an invite to this year's NBA draft combine.

 DRC file photo

Guyer alumnus Jalen Wilson is among a select group of prospects who earned an invite to the NBA draft combine.

Wilson was included among 78 invitees in the list sent out Tuesday by the NBA, joining players from the college ranks, G League Ignite, Overtime Elite and international countries.

JOHN FIELDS can be reached at 940-566-6869 and via Twitter at @JohnFields0.

