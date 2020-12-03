20201113_drc_sp_GuyerAllen_12.jpg

Guyer defensive back Deuce Harmon (2) returns a kickoff while being chased down by the Allen defense Nov. 13 at Eagle Stadium in Allen.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated.

Guyer All-American cornerback and Texas A&M commit Deuce Harmon announced Thursday afternoon via Twitter that his senior season was over.

“This is not the way I wanted to end my high school career,” Harmon said in a statement posted to his Twitter account. “I wish I could still be out there on the field with y’all but I’ll be there off the field supporting to the limit. Sometimes things don’t go the way you want them [to] but I know I’m going to come back stronger and ready for the next chapter at Texas A&M.”

Minutes before Harmon tweeted his announcement, Guyer coach Rodney Webb confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle that Harmon was dealing with a lower back injury. At that time, Webb still considered Harmon to be week-to-week.

Webb added that Harmon was questionable for Guyer’s bi-district playoff game next week, pending further evaluation.

Harmon missed last week’s game against Little Elm and exited the game two weeks ago against McKinney Boyd in the first half.

Harmon has made 25 total tackles this season and has intercepted four passes, returning two for touchdowns. He has also forced two fumbles.

