Led by a pair of braces from junior Olivia Ramirez and senior Mariella Stephens, Guyer defeated Keller Timber Creek 5-0 in the Lady Wildcats' (8-1-1, 3-0) District 5-6A home opener.
Guyer dominated for most of the game, which was the Lady Wildcats' first home match in two months.
“We were much better in the second half,” coach Mandy Hall said. “I felt like we came out a little bit slower than I wanted to in that first half. We were able to move the ball, be quicker with our passes. I’m really pleased with how they did the whole game, but especially in that second half.”
Guyer’s first real shot of the game found its way into the net to make it 1-0. Ramirez picked her head up just outside the top of the 18-yard box and had a hit with her right foot. Her shot knuckled down just before reaching the keeper as she struggled to stop the shot, deflecting off her hands and into the net in the eighth minute.
Ramirez struck again in the 20th minute. Timber Creek (6-7-2, 1-3) attempted to clear but it only made it as far as Ramirez, who turned to her right and hit a right-footed shot with the outside of her foot from just about 20 yards out that curled into the bottom right corner of the net to make it 2-0 for the Lady Wildcats.
Timber Creek struggled to generate any real chances. They did force goalkeeper Allie Dellis into three saves in the first half, but none that really challenged the freshman. She finished with five saves.
Timber Creek did get back-to-back corner chances in the 22nd minute, but both were handled by Guyer and cleared away. Timber Creek managed five first-half shots to Guyer’s 10. Guyer had a chance late in the first half to stretch its lead off a corner, but back-to-back shots were cleared off the line in a scramble among a mass of bodies at the goalmouth. Guyer finished with 22 shots on the night.
The Lady Wildcats picked up right where they left off in the second half. After a shot banged off the right post, Ramirez crossed in a dangerous ball that was volleyed in from the penalty spot by Allie Lyons for 3-0 in the 52nd minute.
The Lady Wildcats struck again in the 65th minute with Stephens, who lobbed in a ball from about 35 yards out that dropped in behind the Timber Creek goalkeeper for 4-0. A corner found its way across the box in the 71st minute and was headed across the face of goal before being redirected in by Stephens for 5-0.
“[Ramirez and Stephens] are two great players,” Hall said. “They’re consistent for us all the way around. We’ve been fortunate this year to have a lot of different kids step up and score. It’s good for them to get some confidence to put the ball in the back of the net.”